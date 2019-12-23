Federal agents search Lil Wayne's private jet on suspicion of drug transportation

%MINIFYHTML18ad88a6dd255ae9c22ac4699e744c279% %MINIFYHTML18ad88a6dd255ae9c22ac4699e744c2710%

If the 37-year-old man is accused, he will most likely have to spend Christmas behind bars, since the courts are closed on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

little Wayne He had an unwanted meeting with the authorities on Monday, December 23. It was reported that Miami private agents searched the private plane that the rapper boarded on suspicion of drug transportation.

Police sources alleged that Wayne's private plane was stopped after he landed at Miami-Opa Locka Executive Airport when authorities, which included members of the Office of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and other agencies, received Information on drug transport. It is said that Wayne, along with other passengers, should remain inside the airport until federal authorities finished conducting the search.

It is still unknown if federal agents discovered illegal materials on the plane or if they would take the initiative to interrogate or charge any of the passengers. If Wayne is accused, he most likely has to spend Christmas behind bars, since the courts are closed for Christmas Eve and Christmas.

This is not the first time Wayne gets into trouble with the drug law. Earlier this month, the 37-year-old star was almost arrested in Saudi Arabia for trying to smoke weed at a music festival in the country when that is completely illegal. Wayne was quite upset about this, tweeting: "I will never go back to Riyadh!"

However, instead of receiving sympathy, Wayne was criticized for not following the country's rules. One commented: "With all due respect, when I received an invitation from a foreign country, before accepting that invitation, could I first read about the country and its regulations? Do not allow the weed in Arabia not to harm us. FYI, even in the United States, some states still forbid grass. "

Some people said that he should be grateful that he was not arrested despite using drugs in the country, since another made fun of him, "I am sure you have been informed, drugs are not allowed here. But always although we are in the desert, who will? know. "