FanDuel DFS Picks Week 17: Daily Fantasy Football Lineup Tips for NFL Cash Games

Week 17 is the perfect time to adopt the NFL DFS with most of the fantasy football leagues of the entire season ending in week 16. That means it's time to start thinking about your FanDuel cash game selections for week 17. We have assembled an alignment and explain some of our strategy below.

Start with an obvious stack of Matt Ryan and Julio Jones in a game that promises to be a shooting. They will be highly possessed and for good reason. Getting some guaranteed touches of RB around that pile gives us a solid floor for Week 17, and then being able to launch A.J. Brown also raises the roof.

WEEK 17 RANKINGS NO PPR:

Field Marshal | Running back | Wide receiver | Tight end | D / ST | Kicker

NFL DFS Week 17: FanDuel Cash Game Council

QB Matt Ryan, Falcons @ Buccaneers ($ 7,800). In a game that should be a shooting, Ryan and Jameis Winston will be popular DFS plays. We will go with Ryan as the slightly cheaper option, which is also less likely to throw three or four interceptions.

RB Austin Ekeler, Chargers @ Chiefs ($ 6,800). Ekeler has a solid floor because of how much the Chargers make sure to give him the ball. Combine that with a Kansas City defender that fights to stop the RBs and you have a solid play.

RB Adrian Peterson, Redskins @ Cowboys ($ 6,300). This could be Peterson's last game as a workhorse. The Redskins have nothing else to play for, so Peterson should watch a lot of football in this one.

WR Julio Jones, Falcons @ Buccaneers ($ 8,500). Stack Ryan with his main receiver in a dream match. Easy.

WR A.J. Brown, Titans @ Texans ($ 7,200). Brown is a viable play in any format this week due to his innovative talent against a very permeable high school. Count on one or two big Brown plays, along with enough touches to make it worth it, even if you don't score.

WR Diontae Johnson, Steelers @ Ravens ($ 6,000). After eight catches in week 16 and face a Ravens team with nothing to play for, the explosive Johnson should once again have the offensive participation he needs to pay his price.

WEEK 17 PPR CLASSIFICATIONS:

Running back | Wide receiver | Hard end

TE Hayden Hurst, Ravens vs. Steelers ($ 4,700). We are betting here that Mark Andrews rests with the Ravens locked in first place in the AFC. Hurst would probably get a ton of career in that scenario.

FLEX Todd Gurley, Rams vs. Cardinals ($ 7,800). Whenever you can secure solid tactile totals against a worse team for a runner, it is a solid option, and that is exactly what Gurley offers this week.

D / ST Indianapolis Colts @ Jaguars ($ 4,800). Gardner Minshew has looked absolutely horrible since he resumed the initial work of Nick Foles, and the Colts will face Will Grier. Wait for a similar week for Indy.