Exclusive under cover: Ashton vs. Kate Over … Moms?

When you work and live in places as close as the crew Under cover, it is easy for frayed nerves. And in the next exclusive exclusive look, viewers can see for the first time how tense things have become for Kate Chastain Y Ashton Pienaar.
In the exclusive preview, the crew is getting off a really tough menu, so everyone spent some time venting in the bars. After another phone call between Tanner Sterback and his mother, the gang really gets under way with the personifications of "Oh, Tan." But things change when Kate says, "What else do you want to talk about besides Tanner's mother? Ashton, what's going on with your mother?"
"Really? That was such a weak blow," says Ashton.
But Kate just says they were talking about Tanner's mother, so she asked for his.
"If you think you're a great person, better person, for calling my mother and mentioning her as King Tanner's mother … No, no. Wait. Get the shit, Kate," says Ashton as he gets up to look at Kate in the car.
Everyone is clearly confused here.
"That's my family," says Ashton. But that's Tanner's family too, says Kate. "Psycho," he adds.
And they leave! Ashton goes back and is in Kate's face as the moving car continues back to the base of operations. "What gives you the right?" Ashton asks repeatedly before … knocking on the window.
Things have been tense between Ashton and Kate throughout the season. Spectators will remember that the last night of the crew ended with a drunken misunderstanding between Kate and Brian De Saint PernKate cried and believed that everyone hated her and then Ashton and Kate took him into account because of Ashton's delay and refusal to tell the crew to respect her and her superior rank.
Under cover airs on Mondays at 9 p.m. in Bravo.
