Everything Brian Austin Green has said about raising his 4 children

When it comes to being parents, Brian Austin Green It has a full plate.
the Beverly Hills, 90210 alum is the father of four young people, starting with a 17-year-old son, Kassiuswhom he welcomed with ex Vanessa Marcil in 2002. In 2012, he and his wife Megan fox they became parents of a 7 year old son Noah, followed by a 5 year old son Bodhi and a 3 year old son Travel.
And, as he put it to Persons Back in 2016, at the time of Fox's third pregnancy, "You know, nothing is planned … None of them are planned. You just do it."
"At my age, having three babies is crazy," Green added. "I'll be 43 this year."
Now, at 46, he is juggling a teenager and three single-digit kiddos. While it is known that the celebrity couple keeps their children primarily out of the spotlight, they publish snapshots of their family from time to time on social networks.
Green recently shared a rare post about an excursion with his eldest son, Kassius, to see Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.
"JJ, thanks for giving my son and me not only a really great experience, but also giving an end to something that has been a big part of our lives in what I felt was a really respectful way :))," he wrote the actor. On Instagram.
"I had an amazing time seeing #theriseofskywalker with my dad yesterday," Kassius said in his account. "I am so happy that we could experience the end of the saga that is so important for our two children together :))" From such a father, such a son!
Brian in Cheering on his children
"I think we just encourage them," Green told reporters about raising his children and those of Megan. "We don't encourage them to be themselves, we just encourage whoever they are."
Instagram / Megan Fox
Brian on fatherhood with Megan
"We grew up together. I am much more bad police than her and at the beginning that was a problem for us, and now we listen and talk about things, and if she does not." I don't like something or I don't like it, we respect it and we listen and share it well, I think at the moment, "he said Rachael Ray in 2019
Brian in his "amazing,quot; son
"I hated being famous for 90210. I have a beautiful wife. I have an amazing 8 year old son, "he said Details in 2010. "I love acting, but this is just my job."
Albert L. Ortega / Getty Images
Brian in Pregnancy Planning
"You know, there's nothing planned," he said. Persons in the Toyota Grand Prix of Long Beach Celebrity Race. "None of them have been planned. You just follow him. At my age, having three babies is crazy. I'll turn 43 this year."
Stoianov / FAMEFLYNET PHOTOS
Megan on the anxieties of the baby n. ° 3
"To some extent, the actual birth process for me is always scary because it is so unpredictable. No matter how many times you do it, you don't know exactly how it will go," he told Fandango. "He's your son and you want him to be perfect, and you want everyone to be healthy in the end."
Stoianov / FAMEFLYNET PHOTOS
Brian on the power of children
"I love it. I mean, now it's different with my family," he shared with U.S by explaining how paternity keeps him a little more cautious on the track. "They don't even know I'm here. Maybe (they think I'm a great father) or maybe they think I'm the old man and they won't mind."
John Russo / Harper & # 39; s Bazaar Arabia
Megan about her parenting style
"I don't think I should teach my children with hard words or with punishment. I think if I love them the right way, there's no need for that," he said. Harper & # 39; s Bazaar Arabia of his parenting philosophy. "I am a mother of free spirit."
Youtube
Megan about her family loaded with boys
"I love our family, I have a small soccer team that will take care of me," he once said. The Daily Mail. "I like being close to the children and being the center of my family's attention because I am the matriarch, the queen bee. My husband is the sensitive type, he is not male. And I am going to raise our children like this: sensitive, sweet types and chivalrous. "
ADTJ / AKM-GSI
Brian at Loving Megan
"The day I said & # 39; yes & # 39 ;, I was never more sure of anything in my life," he once said Details. "And it was the absolutely perfect start of what we hope is an incredible life together."
Michael Rozman / Warner Bros.
Megan about her children's funny fascinations
"I have some drawers full (of kimonos)," Megan said in the Ellen DeGeneres Show. "I don't know exactly how many they are … my kids love them, especially Noah. He finds that that's something very magical when I float down the stairs in my silk kimono. He's very captivated by that, and that's kind of image that I like to mark ".
Hulu
Megan about communicating with babies during pregnancy
"You don't hear an audible voice, but I feel you receive messages from the child if you are open to that," he explained. Jimmy Kimmel Live. "For example, this baby wanted me to live somewhere else, so we moved to a completely different place in Los Angeles because I feel it is where this baby wants to be raised."
SPOT / AKM-GSI
Brian in Always Wanting Children
"We have lived together for three years. We have tattoos of each other's names," he shared in 2010. "I would love to have more children. Right now, our biggest problem is rescuing pets from pet stores."
Sniper / Splash Images
Megan in parenting schedules
"Before having children, you really don't understand how much work it is and how tiring it is," said the actress. Parents. "And then you have one and you're like & # 39; Oh my God, my baby is my whole world & # 39; every moment of the day is dedicated to this baby and suddenly you have two babies! Their needs are very different." .
