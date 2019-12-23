Everything Brian Austin Green has said about raising his 4 children

When it comes to being parents, Brian Austin Green It has a full plate.

the Beverly Hills, 90210 alum is the father of four young people, starting with a 17-year-old son, Kassiuswhom he welcomed with ex Vanessa Marcil in 2002. In 2012, he and his wife Megan fox they became parents of a 7 year old son Noah, followed by a 5 year old son Bodhi and a 3 year old son Travel.

And, as he put it to Persons Back in 2016, at the time of Fox's third pregnancy, "You know, nothing is planned … None of them are planned. You just do it."

"At my age, having three babies is crazy," Green added. "I'll be 43 this year."

Now, at 46, he is juggling a teenager and three single-digit kiddos. While it is known that the celebrity couple keeps their children primarily out of the spotlight, they publish snapshots of their family from time to time on social networks.