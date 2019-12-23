Erica Mena and Safaree's gang were reportedly involved in a physical disturbance: Nicki Minaj's name was raised

The retinue of Erica Mena and Safaree was involved in a scandal according to the latest reports from The Shade Room. Check out his post below for more details on what happened.

"It seems that things got a little hectic in New York for The Samuels." Apparently, they got into a man in Brooklyn last night, and witnesses claim they jumped the man! Pass to see the footage "#EricaMena #Safaree,quot;, The Shade Room captioned its publication.

Someone said: "Sell the main commenting tool and any social media service," and another follower posted this: "Why does she even? I hope it isn't a club stomach too big."

Another commenter: "She was pregnant with what everyone expected him to protect his daughter," and someone posted this: "She becomes so sensitive about Nicki." This is the second time she gets nervous about it. "

One commenter wrote: "IT WOULD NOT HAPPEN if people stopped playing like these people who are not real … don't worry!"

Someone else posted this: "Those two girls do not say that the nun is wrong … it was a compliment, I do not understand why she is angry because she and her husband are a spike."

Anyway, stay tuned for more details on what really happened there.

Apart from this, Erica and Safaree are living their best life these days, and can't wait to meet their baby.

Erica has been flaunting her pregnancy on social media for a long time, and fans say she never looked better and more radiant.



