Enter to win the opportunity to meet Rihanna and get a Fenty Beauty makeover by supporting her Clara Lionel Foundation

Rihanna is a philanthropist and is offering a special opportunity to one of her fans who support her charity: the Clara Lionel Foundation. In association with Omaze.com, a lucky winner will be able to date Rihanna, get a Fenty beauty makeover and even win Fenty beauty products. Rihanna fans are very excited about the opportunity to meet the superstar in person, and those who donate to the foundation will have a chance to win. Those who want to learn more about the terms should visit the official Omaze website and review them.

Fenty Beauty has 8.9 million followers on Instagram and they shared a post explaining the contest terms. You can see it below.

“Do you want to have the opportunity to kick him with @badgalriri, beautify yourself with his team and get a loot from #FENTYBEAUTY? When you donate to @claralionelfdn of # Rihanna at omaze.com/rihanna, you have the chance to win alladat!

You must be over 18 to participate or win. It is not necessary to buy or donate to participate or win. Promotion not sponsored by Instagram. Ends February 13, 2020 at 11:59 p.m. PST Visit omaze.com/rihanna to see the official rules. "

The Clara Lionel Foundation helps those who live in impoverished communities to access better medical care, education and more. In addition, those who purchase certain Rihanna items will see a product of their purchase donated to the Cara Lionel Foundation. You can find more information below.

What do you think about the Rihanna contest? Do you believe in its Clara Lionel Foundation and the work it does? Are you more or less inclined to make a donation due to the contest? The winner will not be selected until after February 13, 2020, so people will have plenty of time to register and enter.

Rihanna has gained notoriety for her fashion line and recently won the Urban Luxe category at the British Fashion Awards. He is making a name in the world of beauty and fashion, in addition to his successful musical career. Rihanna has won nine Grammy Awards and is one of the biggest R,amp;B stars of today.

Are you going to donate to the Rihanna charity? Do you want to win the contest and have the opportunity to hand out with Rihanna?



