Edward Norton will sit for the deposition on the fatal fire & # 39; Motherless Brooklyn & # 39;

New court documents reveal that the star and the director of the neo-noir crime movie were called to testify in February 2020 about the fire that cost firefighter Michael Davidson.

Edward Norton has been called to testify about the deadly fire on the set of his "Brooklyn without a mother"movie.

The actor and director will sit for a statement in February, according to the new court documents obtained by the New York Post.

The "Fight Club" star was filming the movie on St. Nicholas Avenue in New York in March 2018, when a fire broke out. Firefighter Michael Davidson lost his life fighting the fire, and his widow and five displaced tenants sued the production company Class 5, Inc., as well as the building owner, claiming that his negligence caused the fire.

Norton is ready to testify on February 20 (20).

The video showed the actor looking distraught while standing outside the building when firefighters arrived.