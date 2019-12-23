Eddie Murphy's return to Saturday night live Huge scores

Eddie Murphy made a triumphant return to Saturday night live this weekend, presenting the show for the first time in 35 years. And, when Murphy returned to Studio 8H at the 30 Rockefeller Center, he scored great for NBC.

According to Deadline, Murphy's accommodation concert brought SNL His highest ratings in two and a half years, with Nielsen's Live + Same Day numbers showing that nearly 10 million viewers watched the long-running sketching comedy show last weekend.

These were the largest numbers since Melissa McCarthy presented the program in May 2017 along with the musical guest HAIM. And, the 2.5 rating in demographic group 18-49 tied the premiere numbers of Fox season 2 The masked singer, which means that Murphy SNL episode and The masked singer Season 2's premiere are the best rated entertainment episodes on television this season.

On top of that, Murphy SNL episode was also the best rated comedy broadcast on any broadcast network since the Big Bang Theory end of the series on CBS last May. Murphy was also able to beat Will Ferrell, who was the best qualified SNL Host this season.

Due to DVR, social networks and streaming platforms, the numbers for the episode will continue to increase. During his season so far, SNL You get about 29 percent of your total minutes viewed from digital platforms, as viewers can watch individual sketches or full episodes.

For example, the Scarlett Johansson episode on December 14 generated 30.4 million views on YouTube last week alone. In less than 48 hours, Murphy's monologue and his sketch of Mr. Robinson's neighborhood have already passed a million visits.

In addition to Murphy presenting the show and Lizzo as the musical guest, the recent SNL The episode also featured a series of cameos from celebrities such as Chris Rock, Dave Chappelle, Tracy Morgan, Alec Baldwin, Larry David, Jason Sudeikes, Maya Rudolph, Rachel Dratch and Fred Armisen.

Murphy also brought back many of his legendary characters. In addition to Mr. Robinson, Murphy also starred in a buckwheat sketch where he was a contestant on The masked singer, Velvet Jones was a contestant on Black dangerand Gumby appeared during Weekend update.

Eddie Murphy was a cast member in SNL from 1980 to 1984. Actually, he was the host of the show while he was part of the cast, and was the host for the second time six months after leaving the show to focus on his film career.

Saturday night live He is now on his winter vacation, and will be back with live episodes in January 2020. You can see Eddie Murphy creating a great Oscar buzz in Dolemite is my name which is now streaming on Netflix.



