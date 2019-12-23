Ed Sheeran talks about drastic weight loss driven by fatigue online

%MINIFYHTMLc274260ecb4a946795a7a9b594aec0729% %MINIFYHTMLc274260ecb4a946795a7a9b594aec07210%

Instagram

Slimming from 16 stones to 12 stones, the creator of hits & # 39; Shape of You & # 39; admits in the podcast & # 39; Behind The Medal & # 39; that the attention surrounding his body image led to insecurities.

Up News Info –

Ed Sheeran He lost four stones after cruel trolls attacked him above his weight.

The creator of hits "Shape of You" dropped from 16 stones to 12 stones after social media users began to point out that he had gained weight.

Speaking in the podcast "Behind the medal", he said: "I never had insecurities and people pointed them out: your brain starts to think about them."

%MINIFYHTMLc274260ecb4a946795a7a9b594aec07211% %MINIFYHTMLc274260ecb4a946795a7a9b594aec07212%

The star added that the attention surrounding the image of his body made him sit in his first four music videos, because he felt the pressure to get fit as "the Only one direction guys and Justin Bieber".

"(There were) all these people who had six packages and I was like, & # 39; Oh, should I look like this? & # 39;" he mused.

<br />

However, the 28-year-old insisted that he is not letting negativity affect him too much, since he believes that the criticism "everything comes from the insecurities of other people."

<br />

"Many people have things they are not sure of, so it makes them feel better to point to someone else's," shared the singer of I Don & # 39; t Care. "Because half of the people who would point out that I'm fat are probably fat too."