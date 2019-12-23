Ed Sheeran recalls his 50-pound weight loss journey

Ed Sheeran He sings famous about your form, but it is about his form what he is talking about now.

In a newly published episode of the Behind the medal Podcast, the Grammy-winning musician reflected on the changes he made in his diet and fitness that led him to lose around 50 pounds.

When the star summed up his physical condition, he started listening to music, then started smoking and then "everything went out the window." Then, Sheeran quit smoking almost three years ago and began exercising. Noting that he "loves,quot; now, he shared that his regime consists of a 45-minute run in the morning followed by a swim or squats, compared to the 10-minute runs he used to do.

However, as he acknowledged, that was not always the case with the globetrotting star. Sheeran recalled "balloon,quot; during his X Tour 2014-2015 followed by the Divide Tour in 2017.

He recalled having been "15 to 16 stone,quot;, more than 224 pounds, at the time of the X Tour and the beginning of Divide Tour, compared to being "12 stone,quot; now, or 168 pounds.