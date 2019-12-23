Ed Sheeran recalls his 50-pound weight loss journey

Mike Marsland / WireImage
Ed Sheeran He sings famous about your form, but it is about his form what he is talking about now.
In a newly published episode of the Behind the medal Podcast, the Grammy-winning musician reflected on the changes he made in his diet and fitness that led him to lose around 50 pounds.
When the star summed up his physical condition, he started listening to music, then started smoking and then "everything went out the window." Then, Sheeran quit smoking almost three years ago and began exercising. Noting that he "loves,quot; now, he shared that his regime consists of a 45-minute run in the morning followed by a swim or squats, compared to the 10-minute runs he used to do.
However, as he acknowledged, that was not always the case with the globetrotting star. Sheeran recalled "balloon,quot; during his X Tour 2014-2015 followed by the Divide Tour in 2017.
He recalled having been "15 to 16 stone,quot;, more than 224 pounds, at the time of the X Tour and the beginning of Divide Tour, compared to being "12 stone,quot; now, or 168 pounds.
As the star recalled, his days on the X Tour consisted of celebrating all night, not exercising and sleeping until the afternoon, which not only cost him his weight, but also left him without much to say about the places he had I travel to. While in the United States, he described being at the back of the tourist bus with a tray of chicken wings and bottles of wine after a concert.
"It's always the United States that catches me, the United States in buses," he joked.
During his self-proclaimed "fat stage," Sheeran also said he would put french fries on top of the pizza and eat it like a sandwich and said he won two food contests in the United States.
Then, once he quit smoking, he realized that "my lungs were so full of s & t that I needed to clean them,quot;, so he started running outside while on the road, which also allowed him to enjoy the view . The star also noted that the shows are larger, which increases the preparation time, which gives you more time to have a routine.
While noting that it was his desire to clean his lungs that made him exercise, Sheeran recalled the "online trolls," newspapers and comments that would point to his size when he was heavier and said that there is definitely a lot of "external pressure." "to resemble other male stars.
"It occurs to you that you have to look like everyone else," he said, recalling the early years of his career at the time of Justin Bieber Y Only one direction. "Should it be like this?" thought the star.
On the subject of his self-image, Sheeran said: "I never had insecurities about me until people pointed them out."
Today, with the help of his wife. Born cherryModeration is the motto of the singer. "You cannot be externally unhealthy, but you must also find a balance."
