Dozens of people died in Indonesia after the bus sank in the ravine | Indonesia News

By Matilda Coleman
At least 24 passengers were killed and 13 others injured in Indonesia after a bus sank in a ravine in the southern part of Sumatra Island, Indonesian media reported Tuesday.

The Antara state news agency said the Sriwijaya company passenger bus was traveling in the Dempo Tengah district in the city of Pagar Alam in Sumatra when the accident occurred just before midnight on Monday.

Pagar Alam police spokeswoman Dolly Gumara was quoted by the AFP news agency as saying the bus sank 150 meters (500 feet) and ended up in a river.

"It crashed into the concrete road barrier before sinking into the ravine. Some people are still trapped inside the bus," Gumara said, adding there was no other vehicle involved.

Many of the fatalities and survivors were transferred to Basemah Hospital in Pagaralam.

The recovery of the victims was still underway Tuesday morning, according to the report.

Traffic accidents are common in Indonesia due to low safety standards and infrastructure in many rural areas.

In September, at least 21 people died when a bus sank in a ravine in the Sukabumi region of West Java.

Several months earlier, 12 people died and dozens more were injured when a passenger tried to snatch control of the steering wheel of a bus after an argument with the driver on the same toll road in West Java as Thursday's accident. The bus crashed into two cars, causing a truck to roll.

Al Jazeera and news agencies

