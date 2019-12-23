Diddy poses with her two queens for her birthday: see the picture with the beautiful twins

Diddy celebrated his twin daughter's birthday the other day, and made sure to post some photos and messages for them on social media to mark the event. See another post below.

‘Happy birthday to my beautiful young queens! @the_combs_twins ", Diddy captioned the new photo he shared on his social media account.

Someone posted: ‘ahhhhh! Happy birthday to these beauty queens! 😍 ’and another follower said: look my God, now they look there like mom… RIP… God bless your family.”

One commenter posted this: ‘They are beautiful. Some days they look like @diddy and most of the day they look like their absolutely stunning mother (Sweet rest). ❤️ ’

Someone else said: ‘Happy birthday, beautiful girls ,, May you, beautiful ladies, be blessed with all that you so much desire … Have a lot of fun … Be sure … stay blessed. Just a fan. "

A follower ran over the girls and said, "Honey, they look and pose as if they were beautiful mothers 💜💜 happy birthday, young queens," while another fan told Diddy how fortunate it is to have the girls : "You are truly blessed to protect Diddy them with everything in you.

Diddy's daughters, Jessie and D’Lila are 13 years old. He shared a video on his social media account to mark the event, and also wrote a message.

He also celebrates his mother's birthday and posted the following message:

"I all wish my mom a happy birthday !!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!"

Fans again flooded the comments section with kind wishes for Diddy's mother.

Diddy celebrated his own 50th anniversary not long ago and also made sure to share many photos of the luxurious party.



