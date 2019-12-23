Death of Gaid Salah in Algeria leaves uncertainty and opportunity | News

Lieutenant General Ahmed Gaid Salah, the powerful head of the Algerian army, died in a military hospital in the capital, Algiers, after suffering a heart attack on Monday.

The 79-year-old man was thrown at the head of the national political scene after breaking with lifelong president Abdelaziz Bouteflika at the end of March amid national anti-government protests.

Considered for a long time an ally of Bouteflika, Gaid Salah, who initially backed the president's controversial offer for a fifth term, yielded to the protesters' demands and called for the leader's dismissal due to his poor health.

But the septuagenarian ties with the old political guard and the insistence on moving forward with a presidential election denounced by the protesters did not feel good with the protest movement, known as the Hirak, which has demanded a transition to civil government

Throughout the country's modern history, the military has played a key role in politics, either as an arbitrator or ruler.

After Bouteflika was expelled in April and Gaid Salah emerged as the de facto leader of the country, the protesters turned their anger towards the army chief and accused him of blocking the road to democracy.

Gaid Salah constantly maintained that a presidential election was the only way to break the country's political stalemate. A vote was finally held on December 12, with five of the former president's associates competing in a race in which former Prime Minister Abdelmadjid Tebboune was elected as the country's new head of state.

Mohamed Larbi Zitout, a former Algerian diplomat who became a political analyst, told Al Jazeera that Gaid Salah wasted a "once-in-a-lifetime opportunity,quot; to effect the change that Algerians have been crying out for a long time.

"It could have ended the military dominance of political life and empowered civilians, but instead left the army in charge," said Zitout. "This is a man who could have entered history from the front door, but instead went out the back door and got into the history dump."

On the verge of retirement

Born in the eastern province of Batna on January 13, 1940, Gaid Salah, like many of his contemporaries, joined the National Liberation Army, which in 1954 launched a war against the colonial power of France.

After the independence of Algeria in 1962, he chose to remain in the army, renamed the National People's Army, rising in rank to become head of the ground forces in 1994 at the height of the Algerian civil war.

His career as a major general seemed to be coming to an end in 2003, after his name was presented to the presidency as part of a list of officers approaching retirement.

Always skeptical of the high command of the army, Bouteflika decided to ignore the advice of General Mohamed Lamari, his chief of staff at that time, and retained Gaid Salah, trained by the Soviets.

When Lamari, who opposed Bouteflika's offer for a second term in 2004, resigned the same year, the president replaced him with Gaid Salah.

Along with the appointment of Gaid Salah as head of the army, a series of measures emerged that seemed to suggest that powers were being transferred to civilians, including the restructuring of the Algerian DRS intelligence agency, headed by General Mohamed Mediene.

Gaid Salah's loyalty to the president did not go unnoticed. In September 2013, a few months after Bouteflika suffered a stroke that left him paralyzed and unable to address his people, Gaid Salah was appointed Deputy Minister of Defense.

But the dynamics of changing power in early 2019, both in the street and within the president's internal circle, led the general to act and renounce his support for the sick head of state.

Rowing with the president's brother

Local media reported in late April that Said Bouteflika, the younger brother of the president, who became increasingly powerful after the leader's attack, along with General Medine, I was planning to replace Gaid Salah with a more flexible army chief and declare a state of emergency.

Gaid Salah gestures while talking with Bouteflika in Hassi Bahbah of Algeria on November 21, 2005 (Ouahab Hebbat / AP)

The two men were sentenced in September to 15 years in prison for conspiring against the state and undermining the army.

Gaid Salah's supporters said that by opposing the state of emergency, he clearly demonstrated that he was with the people. They pointed to the accusation of several senior government officials, including two former prime ministers, for corruption, as proof of the good faith of the army chief.

However, his detractors, many of whom have praised Gaid Salah for not resorting to force against protesters, said he went too far in his attempt to stabilize the country, as hundreds of protesters, artists, politicians and even a War veteran were arrested for what activists described as false accusations intended to silence critics.

Concessions to come?

Sharan Grewal, a visiting member of the Brookings Institution, told Al Jazeera that the disappearance of Gaid Salah could present an opportunity for the protest movement to press for concessions.

"The new interim chief of staff was only head of the land army for a year," Grewal said, referring to the general Chengriha said. "He will not have the legitimacy within the army that Gaid Salah ordered."

"Therefore, it is even less likely that he can order the repression of the Hirak. With less likely repression, the concessions become more similar."

Grewal said this was also an opportunity for the newly elected president. Abdelmadjid Tebboune will exercise control over the military, especially because many in the army may wish to "withdraw from the spotlight after they, and not only Gaid Salah, became the target of the protests over time."

Zitout, the former diplomat, agreed that Tebboune could take advantage of the current situation to redeem himself in the eyes of the Algerians, many of whom see him as the preferred candidate of the military.

"It is an opportunity for Tebboune to go down in history and serve for a transitional period of a year or two, after which it would deliver power to the people in accordance with articles 7 and 8 of the Constitution."

"But if the influence of the military on politics continues, then it is also an opportunity for Algerians to demonstrate that they will continue their struggle and that they will remain mobilized until their demands are met."