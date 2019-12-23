Dean Unglert is hospitalized after a ski accident in Switzerland

Dean UnglertHolidays in Switzerland took a terrifying turn when he suffered several injuries in a skiing accident.

the Bachelor in Paradise Star documented the incident via Instagram on Monday, revealing that he was transported by air from the Swiss Alps and underwent surgery for a dislocated hip and a fractured femur.

As Unglert described next to a photo taken from his hospital bed, "all my life I have dreamed of skiing in the Swiss Alps. How not? They are huge and beautiful and have the best snow in the world. Today, however, it was not my day. I was sending a message too strong and I took an unpleasant spill that finally put me here. And since this is probably the only photo I get in Switzerland, I thought I had to post it. "

The reality television personality said it took "about an hour,quot; to get help after the accident, but quickly after "he was on the air and in surgery."

In addition to a dislocated hip and a fractured femur, four screws and a plate were placed on Unglert's leg. Still, the 28-year-old tells his blessings.