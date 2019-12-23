David Oyelowo cries while recalling Oprah Winfrey's care for her late mother in the hospital

Instagram

The actor of & # 39; Selma & # 39; says he calls the former presenter of the daytime talk show his & # 39; mummo & # 39; because she helped take care of her late mother who suffered from a fatal cerebral aneurysm.

The "Selma"Star's mother suffered a fatal cerebral aneurysm four years ago.

Talking to the host of the UK chat program Jonathan Ross, David reveals that before his death, his "The Butler"Co-star Oprah visited her in the hospital to help her mother when she couldn't be there.

"To be honest, the reason I call her (Oprah) Mummo, this is for me what is the heart of this season and what it represents," he explains on Christmas Eve, December 24 edition of the program Jonathan "My mother had a cerebral aneurysm about four years ago and it ended up happening. Oprah knew about this and knew how much my mother meant to me."

The British actor revealed how he had to frantically warn his father that the legend of the US talk show. UU. I was on my way to see them in London.

"My mother was in the hospital with my father here in London," he adds. "I was on the set, suddenly I received a call from Oprah, she said: & # 39; I'm in London, I was on my way to South Africa, and I know your mother is here, right? & # 39; She said: & # 39; I want to go see her & # 39; I told her where my mother was, she went and then called me back from the hospital lobby. "

"I called my dad, & # 39; Oprah comes to see mom, enters the hospital now & # 39;. She was stuck in traffic. She was sitting alone in the hospital lobby. She called me and said: & # 39; Where is your dad? & # 39; I said, "He's on his way, but he's stuck in traffic."

Remembering with tears in her eyes how Oprah was there for her family, she continues: "She waited for my father for an hour and a half and then spent two hours with my mother … That's why she is my mother."

The Christmas Eve episode of "The Jonathan Ross show"will be broadcast on the UK ITV network.