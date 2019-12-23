Dakota Fanning makes public a nude image of herself applying makeup

WENN / Sheri Determan

By capturing the actress & # 39; I Am Sam & # 39; sitting in a sink, it is said that the shameless photo was taken by her sister Elle Fanning, and laughs at actress Thandie Newton.

Dakota Fanning He has given fans a spicy Christmas gift, thanks to his sister Elle fanning.

The "Once upon a time in Hollywood"Star has posted a snap of herself, wearing nothing but a thong, sitting in a sink, putting on makeup while looking in a mirror, on Instagram. She placed a peach emoji on the snap to cover her exposed butt.

"Too far from the mirror? Get in the sink," Dakota captioned the shot, which caused her fellow actress Thandie Newton joking, "Ha ha, that's where I always do my makeup (sic)."

The Fannings are about to join for their first movie together; will appear as sisters in an adaptation of sales success "The Nightingale", directed by "Inglorious Bastards"star Melanie Laurent.

The production will mark the first time the Fanning sisters share time on screen, although Elle portrayed a younger version of Dakota's character in the 2001 drama "I Am Sam."

"& # 39; The Nightingale & # 39; will be the first time we act together on the screen," the actresses said recently in a joint statement. "We have played the same character at different ages, but we have never talked to each other in front of a camera."

"For years, we have looked for a movie to watch between us and then this gem appeared. As sisters, sharing our art with each other while giving life to such a powerful sister story is a dream come true. We are very fortunate to have our brave director Melanie Laurent, to guide us on the trip. Let's do this, sister! "

Inspired by historical events, the story follows two French sisters on the eve of World War II.