Courtney Robertson of Bachelor Nation announces that she is engaged, pregnant

Certainly, life is roses for Single alum Courtney Robertson.
The famous villain of season 16 is committed to Humberto Precious–Y pregnant with her first child, confirmed to We weekly. The duo, waiting for a baby together, began dating earlier this year after meeting on Instagram. Since then, she happily shared her adventures together on social media, from her life together in Arizona to her trips to Hawaii and New York.
"There was only one level of comfort and connection that I had never felt before," said the 36-year-old man in the middle. "I never believed that feeling when you know, you know it until I met him. Nor have I been with someone I clearly wanted to start a family with."
In 2012, Robertson rose to fame while competing for Ben FlajnickThe heart in the search for love ABC. Although they got engaged at the end of the season, the duo, riddled with cheating rumors, finally broke up after nine months together.
"After meeting more than a year ago, we have decided to end our romantic relationship," Flajnik and Robertson said in a joint statement at that time. "The ups and downs affected us both, and we finally began to separate due to distance, separation time and our need to focus on our respective careers."
After his separation, Robertson moved on with Bachelorette party finalist (and future Single lead) Arie Luyendyk Jr. , an intermittent romance that he detailed in his revealing book, I didn't come here to make friends.
"Although he is an expert in lip block, known among fans of the program as the,quot; kissing bandit, "I was getting hot and upset and needed more," he wrote. "Rie Arie, I feel like I'm in high school. I can't keep kissing you." He hesitated for a millisecond, but then we headed to my childhood room, to my canopy bed, so it can only be described as the best sex I've had. Why was it so good you ask? Arie is incredibly passionate and uses her entire body in her sexual relationships. And he knows exactly what positions make a woman feel comfortable and satisfied. "
The juicy memories of 2014 also detailed their connections with Adrian Grenier ("I had the biggest penis I had ever seen in my life, and the biggest bush!") And Jesse Metcalfe. "I wish I could say we were the best lovers since Christian Gray and Ana Steele," he said of Metcalfe. "But I can't lie. Sex was quite normal. Jesse needed a lot of peace of mind."
Fortunately these days, she and her man have confidence in their relationship, and in their eternal relationship.
Congratulations to newly married futures. Y parents!
