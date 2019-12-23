Courtney Robertson of Bachelor Nation announces that she is engaged, pregnant

Certainly, life is roses for Single alum Courtney Robertson.

The famous villain of season 16 is committed to Humberto Precious–Y pregnant with her first child, confirmed to We weekly. The duo, waiting for a baby together, began dating earlier this year after meeting on Instagram. Since then, she happily shared her adventures together on social media, from her life together in Arizona to her trips to Hawaii and New York.

"There was only one level of comfort and connection that I had never felt before," said the 36-year-old man in the middle. "I never believed that feeling when you know, you know it until I met him. Nor have I been with someone I clearly wanted to start a family with."

In 2012, Robertson rose to fame while competing for Ben FlajnickThe heart in the search for love ABC. Although they got engaged at the end of the season, the duo, riddled with cheating rumors, finally broke up after nine months together.