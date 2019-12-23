Cody Simpson denies having cheated on Miley Cyrus amid rumors

Cody Simpson seemed really happy with Miley Cyrus and no one doubted it until he was seen with another woman, which caused rumors of cheating! But did he really betray his girlfriend, or not?

The singer turned to social networks to make it very clear that the reports are not true!

The exit that caused the speculations happened this weekend and there have been some internal reports that claim that they saw Cody celebrating with other women and even kissing one of them!

However, a Cody representative spoke with E! News, stating that ‘there is absolutely no truth in this story. Cody went out with a friend and everything else is made. Period. & # 39;

Previously, however, a source shared with the same medium that the Australian artist was "dancing behind the DJ booth in Little Sister with a group of girls."

Supposedly, at some point, one of the women "kissed him on the lips."

At the same time, the source mentioned that the man was "texting Miley, but his friend kept trying to grab the phone to stop it."

Finally, the group of friends decided to go to another bar and the women also followed them.

Regardless of whether Cody betrayed Miley or not, it is safe to say that women find it difficult to stay away from him.

As for his other half, Miley turned to social media to share her vacation plans, revealing that she plans to focus on herself this season.

‘I think it's very important that everyone really has fun this holiday season. It take some time off, relax, enjoy hot meals, enjoy sweets usually try to avoid, but also muuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuperfic, just for the love and care, "he wrote.



