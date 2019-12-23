Cody Simpson closes the rumor that he cheated on Miley Cyrus in Night Out

Broadimage / Shutterstock
Do not believe everything you read on the internet.
Contrary to reports, Cody Simpsondidn't cheat on the girlfriend Miley Cyrus weekend. In a statement to E! News, Cody's agent confirmed that "there is absolutely no truth in this story." They added: "Cody went out with a friend and everything else is made. Point."
Deceptive speculation began when the young singer was discovered in New York City. A source told E! News that saw Cody "dancing behind the DJ booth in Little Sister with a group of girls,quot;, during which one of the women "kissed him on the lips,quot;. But, as Cody's agent said, the appearance can be misleading.
The source said that Cody "was sending text messages to Miley, but his friend was still trying to grab the phone to stop." Finally, the group left the club and it was said that the girls had followed them to another bar.
It certainly seems that women cannot stay away from the Australian. Over the weekend, Cody was seen walking through the Big Apple with Playboy Playmate of December 2019 magazine Jordy Murray, which led many to wonder if their relationship with Miley had run its course.
But this does not seem to be the case, since his sister There Simpson He says he and the pop singer are "together for sure."
If that was not convincing enough, this is the next part. It turns out that Jordy is currently dating the actor Ryan McCarthy, whom Cody is visiting in the city. "She is her best friend, the girlfriend (of the actor) Ryan McCarthy of some years," explained Alli. "He's visiting him for a couple of days."
Meanwhile, Miley is focusing on self-care as she approaches the New Year. In her Instagram story, the 27-year-old wrote: "I think it is very important that everyone really has fun this holiday season. Take a break, relax, enjoy hot meals, enjoy the sweets we usually try to get away from but also MAINTAIN MOVEMENT … Movement is an important ingredient for self-love / care. "
Amen!