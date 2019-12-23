Cody Simpson closes the rumor that he cheated on Miley Cyrus in Night Out

Do not believe everything you read on the internet.

Contrary to reports, Cody Simpsondidn't cheat on the girlfriend Miley Cyrus weekend. In a statement to E! News, Cody's agent confirmed that "there is absolutely no truth in this story." They added: "Cody went out with a friend and everything else is made. Point."

Deceptive speculation began when the young singer was discovered in New York City. A source told E! News that saw Cody "dancing behind the DJ booth in Little Sister with a group of girls,quot;, during which one of the women "kissed him on the lips,quot;. But, as Cody's agent said, the appearance can be misleading.

The source said that Cody "was sending text messages to Miley, but his friend was still trying to grab the phone to stop." Finally, the group left the club and it was said that the girls had followed them to another bar.