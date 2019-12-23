Classification of Week 17 Fantasy PPR: tight end

By Lisa Witt
Sports

The Week 17 fantasy rankings for PPR leagues are what they are: quite similar to most weeks and quite similar to non-PPR rankings. This has been the nature of the position this season, whether you have a stallion or not. The decisions to start, sit in the fantasy championships of Week 17 can not be too difficult this week, because surely you have reached the title game with a good TE in tow.

Perhaps that tight end was initially a transmission on Tyler Higbee. But since he turned on the Cardinals in Week 13, he continued his torrid end of the season and exceeded 100 yards in four consecutive games. And now look who it is: the Cardinals! Higbee could reach the mark of the century for the fifth consecutive week and win some fantasy championships.

WEEK 17 RANKINGS NO PPR:
Field Marshal | Running back | Wide receiver | Tight end | D / ST | Kicker

If you have somehow come here and still need to broadcast, look at Dallas Goedert. He caught 9 of 12 goals on Sunday and has raised his game with the Eagles without many of his best WRs. It is not a play as good as Zach Ertz, but there is a non-zero possibility that Goedert outperforms Ertz again. Other possible transmissions include Kaden Smith (vs. Eagles) and Noah Fant (vs. Raiders).

Basically, start your stallions. The only difficult place to see at the top of the standings seems to be in Baltimore, where the Ravens could choose to sit the players with the AFC seed locked up. If they sat down on Mark Andrews, it would be disappointing for the owners who have taken most of the season, but they could connect Hayden Hurst and expect his connection to RG3 to be half as good as Andrews' connection to Lamar.

WEEK 17 PPR CLASSIFICATIONS:
Running back | The open receiver

Reminder: Check back for updates during the week.

MORE: Which players are sitting on week 17?

Week 17 PPR Rankings: TE

These ratings are for full-point PPR leagues.

RankPlayer
oneGeorge Kittle, SF @ MAR
twoTyler Higbee, LAR vs. ARZ
3Austin Hooper, ATL @ TB
4 4Zach Ertz, PHI @ NYG
5 5Travis Kelce, KC vs. LAC
6 6Hunter Henry, LAC @ KC
7 7Mark Andrews, BAL vs. PIT
8Darren Waller, OAK @ DEN
9 9Jared Cook, NO @ CAR
10Greg Olsen, CAR vs. DO NOT
elevenDallas Goedert, PHI @ NYG
12O.J. Howard, TB vs. ATL
13Jonnu Smith, TEN @ HOU
14Noah Fant, DEN vs. OAK
fifteenJack Doyle, IND @ JAX
sixteenKaden Smith, NYG vs. PHI
17Kyle Rudolph, MIN vs. CHI
18 yearsJacob Hollister, SEA vs. SF
19Jason Witten, DAL vs. WAS
twentyMike Gesicki, MIA @ NE
twenty-oneJimmy Graham, GB @ DET
22Benjamin Watson, NE vs. MIA
2. 3Cameron Brate, TB vs. ATL
24Darren Fells, HOU vs. TEN
25Tyler Eifert, CIN vs. CLE
26Vance McDonald, PIT @ BAL
27Dawson Knox, BUF @ NE
28Logan Thomas, DET vs. GB
29Jordan Akins, HOU vs. TEN
30Irv Smith Jr., MIN vs. Chi

Recent Articles

Lamar Jackson gives the Ravens the offensive line of Rolex watches

Sports Lisa Witt - 0
Lamar Jackson thanked the entire Baltimore Ravens offensive line by giving them Rolex watches on Christmas Eve. Linemen Bradley Bozeman and...
Read more

Diddy shares incredible images of his luxurious 50th anniversary party

Entertainment Bradley Lamb - 0
Diddy shared an incredible clip of the 50th anniversary party he celebrated not long ago. He has been flooding his social media account with...
Read more

Jennifer Lopez shows abs in red training suit – Pic – Up News Info

Entertainment Bradley Lamb - 0
Read more

Jennifer Lopez shares how she deals with negativity in the public eye

Entertainment Bradley Lamb - 0
Jennifer Lopez appeared on CBS Sunday Morning and talked about living her life in the public spotlight and how she deals with negativity. Jennifer...
Read more

Sam Cosgrove of Aberdeen loses appeal against red card vs Celtic | Soccer news

Sports Lisa Witt - 0
Read more
©