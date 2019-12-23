Classification of Week 17 Fantasy PPR: tight end

The Week 17 fantasy rankings for PPR leagues are what they are: quite similar to most weeks and quite similar to non-PPR rankings. This has been the nature of the position this season, whether you have a stallion or not. The decisions to start, sit in the fantasy championships of Week 17 can not be too difficult this week, because surely you have reached the title game with a good TE in tow.

Perhaps that tight end was initially a transmission on Tyler Higbee. But since he turned on the Cardinals in Week 13, he continued his torrid end of the season and exceeded 100 yards in four consecutive games. And now look who it is: the Cardinals! Higbee could reach the mark of the century for the fifth consecutive week and win some fantasy championships.

If you have somehow come here and still need to broadcast, look at Dallas Goedert. He caught 9 of 12 goals on Sunday and has raised his game with the Eagles without many of his best WRs. It is not a play as good as Zach Ertz, but there is a non-zero possibility that Goedert outperforms Ertz again. Other possible transmissions include Kaden Smith (vs. Eagles) and Noah Fant (vs. Raiders).

Basically, start your stallions. The only difficult place to see at the top of the standings seems to be in Baltimore, where the Ravens could choose to sit the players with the AFC seed locked up. If they sat down on Mark Andrews, it would be disappointing for the owners who have taken most of the season, but they could connect Hayden Hurst and expect his connection to RG3 to be half as good as Andrews' connection to Lamar.

These ratings are for full-point PPR leagues.