Chris Hemsworth denies using drinking water for his garden in the middle of the Australian drought

The actor of & # 39; Avengers: Endgame & # 39; Knocks down reports suggesting that he hired a water truck for his huge garden at his home in Australia while the country is suffering from a dry period.

Chris Hemsworth He has overturned allegations that he hired water trucks for the garden of his Australian home in the midst of the country's current drought crisis.

It was recently reported that the actor and his wife Elsa Pataky He had hired "a fleet of water trucks" to water his impressive garden, but Thor's actor turned to Instagram to close the reports, insisting that the truck was for "drinking water."

"This is a complete lie. I would not normally respond to fake articles like this, but it bothers me a lot," he wrote, captioning a screenshot of the story with the word "Lies!" stamped through it. "The water truck was purely for drinking water because, like everyone in the region that is not connected to the city's water, we have run out of drinking water due to drought."

The 36 years old "Avengers Final Game"The actor continued," NONE of my garden feeds on drinking water. Thank you for your #dailymail concern and thank you for adding more anguish to an already brutal situation that the whole country is facing. Merry Christmas."

Chris and Elsa have been doing their best for the country's current environmental crisis in recent months, and are showing their support for firefighters in New South Wales (NSW) by helping to raise money for those affected by forest fires in the area.

A training session with the duo will be auctioned on the Make It Rain 2020 website, with all proceeds going to the NSW RFS Northern Rivers and Far North Coast Brigades.