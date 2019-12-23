Chris Brown provokes rumors of marriage while flaunting a diamond ring

By Bradley Lamb
Entertainment
Instagram

The singer who has just welcomed a baby with Ammika Harris generates rumors that suggest she is out of the market as she uses a diamond ring on her left finger.

Up News Info
It is Chris Brown married? His fans were sent to madness when he showed a diamond ring on his left finger in a new Instagram post. It was a picture of the singer cradling her newborn baby Aeko Catori Brown in her chest. The father-son duo was sound asleep in the photo.

The 30-year-old R&B star didn't write any message in the title, just added an emoji at heart. The father of two children also raised his eyebrows when he turned off the comments section, just like what he did when he posted a picture of his baby mom Ammika Harris& # 39; maternity session.

Unlike its tense relationship with Nia Guzman, the mother of his daughter Royalty, Breezy showed his love for Ammika a couple of weeks after she gave birth to baby Aeko by publishing a photo that showed her with a small lump. The mother of her second child made a sensual pose with a light blue tulle skirt and satin gloves.

Chris Brown and Ammika Harris dated from time to time last year. She sparked pregnancy rumors after he called her "BM (baby mama) Bad" in a comment section in one of her Instagram posts. They kept their lips closed about pregnancy, but often left flirty comments on each other's pages.

However, when he was in Miami to paint with mural paint for Art Basel as part of the collaboration with street artist Alec Monopoly earlier this month, they saw him getting very close to the model. Jasmine Sanders.

The two added fuel to the rumors of reconciliation by boasting their cozy night on Instagram while they were partying together. He tried to minimize it, suggesting it was just a friendly encounter. "She literally told me to take the shit after the flash …", he joked.

Chris Brown and Jasmine Sanders used to connect. They were romantically linked for the first time in 2010 during their intermittent relationship with Karrueche Tran. After separating from Chris, Jasmine moved on with Terrence J.

