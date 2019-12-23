China welcomes Japan and South Korea while regional tensions are simmering | Japan news

China will welcome leaders from neighboring South Korea and Japan disputes on Tuesday, while Beijing flexes its diplomatic force to encourage a truce between the two key US military allies in Asia.

The trilateral meeting in the southwestern city of Chengdu, which will also address the regional challenge posed by North Korea, will include the first individual relationship between Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and South Korean President Moon Jae-in in 15 months.

The ties between Seoul and Tokyo have bottomed out in recent months over commercial issues and other disputes related to decades of disputes over the occupation of the Korean peninsula by Japan in 1910-45.

The United States has frequently urged its two allies to bury the ax, worried that their bad relations are complicating diplomacy in Asia, although it has been delayed in direct mediation.

"As the main power of the region, China hopes to show its diplomatic presence to the world by bringing Japanese and South Korean leaders to the same table," Haruko Satoh, professor and expert in Chinese politics at the University of China, told AFP news agency. Osaka

South Koreans celebrate the anniversary of the end of Japan's colonial rule

Beijing's role as a diplomat could also help avoid global attention to its internal problems, Satoh suggested, including protests in favor of democracy in Hong Kong.

South Korean President Moon Jae-in said in a meeting with President Xi Jinping in Beijing on Monday that he "greatly appreciates,quot; China's "important role in ensuring denuclearization and peace on the Korean peninsula."

And at his own meeting with Xi in Beijing on Monday, Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said that both China and Japan have a "great responsibility for peace, stability and prosperity,quot; in the region.

Nuclear talks between Pyongyang and Washington remain stagnant, and Pyongyang has threatened a "Christmas gift,quot; to the US. UU. If you do not offer to relieve the sanctions imposed on Pyongyang by the end of the year.

US officials believe that North Korea can test an intercontinental ballistic missile, which would destroy US President Donald Trump's argument that he has managed to reduce North Korea's risks.

"It will be important that China, South Korea and Japan present a unified position on Pyongyang," Yun Duk-min, former president of the Korean National Diplomatic Academy, told AFP.

Situation & # 39; severe & # 39;

Before leaving for China, Abe told reporters in his office that ties to Seoul remain "severe."

Japanese Abe (left) walks with Chinese Xi in the Great Hall of the People in Beijing on Monday (Noel Celis / AFP)

"But given the security environment in East Asia, I recognize that relations between Japan and South Korea, as well as relations between Japan, the United States and South Korea are important," he said.

However, analysts have warned that the impact that China can have is limited.

"There is not much that Beijing can do in the Seoul-Tokyo line," Yun said.

The relationship between Japan and South Korea is overshadowed by the 35 years of brutal colonization by the Japanese, including the use of sex slaves and forced labor, which still suffers today.

The ties began a downward spiral in recent months after a series of South Korean court sentences ordering Japanese companies to compensate victims of forced labor in wartime, which angered Tokyo, who insisted that the The matter had been resolved by a 1965 treaty between the two countries.

Then, Seoul threatened to withdraw from a key military intelligence exchange pact, although it reversed its course in November and agreed to extend it "conditionally."

The United States welcomed South Korea's decision and said it "sends a positive message that like-minded allies can work through bilateral disputes."