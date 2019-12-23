Chile abuses rights in the worst case since the dictatorship: INDH report | Chile news

%MINIFYHTML849a4099d3d5aba2c4632146acc7a1549% %MINIFYHTML849a4099d3d5aba2c4632146acc7a15410%

Repressive measures against ongoing protests in Chile have resulted in the most serious human rights violations in 30 years, as the country was ruled by a military dictatorship, according to the country's official human rights body.

The state response to peaceful mass protests and incidents of violence "produced, as a whole, the most serious and multiple human rights violations since 1989," said the director of the National Institute of Human Rights (NHRI) Sergio on Monday. Micco.

Plus:

In 1973, the Chilean army overthrew President-elect Salvador Allende, marking the beginning of the 17-year mandate of General Augusto Pinochet. Thousands of Chileans were executed, disappeared by force, tortured and imprisoned for political reasons during the Pinochet dictatorship, which ended in 1990.

%MINIFYHTML849a4099d3d5aba2c4632146acc7a15411% %MINIFYHTML849a4099d3d5aba2c4632146acc7a15412%

The indiscriminate use of force, torture and sexual violence have been repeated over time and space during the current crisis, Micco said when the institute published its 109-page annual report, which focused on the crisis that began in the middle. October.

"This happened in democracy, in our democracy. How was it possible?" he said. "That's what this report is about, which we never thought we would have to write."

A protester holds a Chilean flag while others cover themselves during protests against the Chilean government in Santiago (Pablo Sanhueza / Reuters)

Protests against structural inequality and social conditions erupted in Chile more than two months ago, and the response of the security forces has been strongly condemned. Prosecutors are investigating at least 26 deaths in the context of the crisis, including killings by military and police forces.

INDH has visited thousands of protesters and hospitalized bystanders, including more than 350 with eye injuries caused in large part by police projectiles. The institute has filed hundreds of legal actions against the authorities for homicide, torture, sexual violence and other abuses.

Jan Jarab, Representative of the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights in Chile, expressed his support for the new NHRI report, calling it the "most complete,quot; of all reports on human rights violations in Chile and highlighting his corroboration of findings about the "use of indiscriminate force against peaceful protests."

Shortly after INDH presented its report, Chilean President Sebastián Piñera delivered a 29-minute speech at the presidential palace. He did not refer to the report, he only mentioned in general the importance of "total, absolute and unrestricted respect for the human rights of all at all times, in all places and in all circumstances."

Pinera has previously expressed its firm commitment to ensure that human rights violations in the course of the crisis are investigated and prosecuted. However, the government and the security forces have framed them as isolated incidents of excess, vehemently rejecting international reports that state otherwise.

& # 39; It's repression no matter what happens & # 39;

Despite the condemnations of the UN and other international entities and despite the government's promises to respect human rights, police repressions have been consistently violent, abusive and indiscriminate, according to Francisco Sepúlveda, one of the doctors who treats the protesters wounded voluntarily in Antofagasta, 1,360 km (845 miles) north of Santiago.

"It is repression no matter what," he told Al Jazeera, adding that repressions in marginalized neighborhoods have been particularly violent.

Piñera's Monday speech preceded his ceremonial signature of a constitutional reform bill that establishes the path to a new constitution with citizen participation, one of the first key demands of the protesters.

A woman holds a sign that says & # 39; No + violence, the right to march in peace & # 39; In front of members of the security forces during a protest against the Chilean government in Santiago (Ricardo Moraes / Reuters)

A plebiscite of April 26, 2020 will ask Chileans if they want a new constitution and if they would prefer it to be written by a convention of all citizens or a mixed citizen-legislator convention. Elections will be held in October to choose the body.

"This plebiscite, the first in 30 years, should serve to leave behind the violence and divisions that we have seen resurface with pain and sadness in recent days," said Piñera.

The latest survey published Monday by CADEM, a respected survey and marketing company in Chile, reveals that Pinera's approval rating has fallen to 11 percent and its disapproval rate has increased to 81 percent.

Other recent CADEM surveys indicate that two-thirds of Chileans think the protests should continue. Demonstrations are expected to persist well into the new year.

In its report, NHRI included a series of recommendations to the government to immediately end human rights violations, prevent their repetition and guarantee justice and reparation for victims.