Chelsea fan arrested for alleged racist abuse of Heung-Min Son | Soccer news





Heung-Min Son was the victim of alleged racist abuse by a Chelsea fan

A Chelsea supporter was arrested for racially abusing Tottenham striker Heung-Min Son during the Sunday derby in London.

The game at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, which Chelsea won 2-0, was stopped during the second half by referee Anthony Taylor for a separate allegation of racist abuse directed at Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger.

While Spurs' investigation into the incident, which has included the study of hours of CCTV imaging, has so far proved "inconclusive," it has now emerged that a visiting fan was ejected and arrested during the Premier League clash. .

The Metropolitan Police, which is also investigating the alleged abuse of Rudiger, confirmed that a follower was arrested after committing a racially aggravated public order offense, which is understood to have been directed against the South Korean Strurs forward, Son.

