Catherine Giudici and Sean Lowe of The Bachelor Welcome Baby No. 3

Lowe and behold … it's a party of five!
Sean Lowe Y Catherine GiudiciThe family grew larger with the incorporation of their third child. On Monday, December 23, the couple has long shared the special news that they welcomed their little nugget, a girl named Mia.
This marks The Bachelor couple's first daughter which makes it even sweeter. During the pregnancy of the 33-year-old star, she and her husband decided to keep their baby's sex secret, but now the cat is out of the bag!
"Mama, Mia," the reality television personality shared in a moving social media post, along with a picture of her newborn.
The duo's newborn joins older brothers, Isaiah Hendrix Y Samuel Thomas.
The long-time couple announced that they were waiting for baby number three in June. "The first two have been great," Sean joked in an Instagram post, along with a family photo. "So why not a third?"
The two celebrated their baby shower with a unique vision of the genre.
"The reason I am throwing a pink baby shower is because the genre is currently ambiguous," Catherine shared on Instagram. "If it turns out that he is a child, I will have to wait a long time to have another feminine party. So I am doing a hateful pink, feminine, feminine because I have never been able to do it and I thought why not Do I do it for the ambiguous gender that is my Third son?
Steve Zak Photography / Getty Images
She added: "It's not a gender revelation. It's not a baby shower for girls. It's just a female baby shower."
Last year, The Bachelor star told E! News that he and his wife wanted to expand their family and it seems that they made that wish come true.
"We know we want to adopt at least one child, but, at the same time, I would love to see what a biological daughter would be like because hopefully she would look like a mother," he shared. "But I don't know because that means that if we had one more, there is a possibility that it is another child and then, if we adopt another, there are four children. There are many children."
The favorite couple of fans met in the 17th season of The Bachelor, in 2013. A year later, the two married in a luxurious wedding ceremony (televised) that was officiated for nothing less than Chris Harrison.
As the saying goes, the rest is history.
Congratulations for pairing in the new addition to your family!
