Catherine Giudici and Sean Lowe of The Bachelor Welcome Baby No. 3

Lowe and behold … it's a party of five!

Sean Lowe Y Catherine GiudiciThe family grew larger with the incorporation of their third child. On Monday, December 23, the couple has long shared the special news that they welcomed their little nugget, a girl named Mia.

This marks The Bachelor couple's first daughter which makes it even sweeter. During the pregnancy of the 33-year-old star, she and her husband decided to keep their baby's sex secret, but now the cat is out of the bag!

"Mama, Mia," the reality television personality shared in a moving social media post, along with a picture of her newborn.

The duo's newborn joins older brothers, Isaiah Hendrix Y Samuel Thomas.

The long-time couple announced that they were waiting for baby number three in June. "The first two have been great," Sean joked in an Instagram post, along with a family photo. "So why not a third?"