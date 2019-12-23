Cardi B calls Vogue Photoshoot with Daugther Kulture his & # 39; Hardest Ever & # 39;

%MINIFYHTMLc9cf5d7fa7c28a329aad4145b1f565b09% %MINIFYHTMLc9cf5d7fa7c28a329aad4145b1f565b010%

Vogue Magazine / Annie Leibovitz

The woman & # 39; Bodak Yellow & # 39; He shares a behind-the-scenes video of his photo shoot with his young daughter for Vogue magazine, claiming that the photo shoot stressed her out.

Up News Info –

Cardi B He admitted that working on his first cover of Vogue in the United States with his daughter Kulture was the "hardest shooting to do."

Rapper "Bodak Yellow" and his 17-month-old daughter appear on the January 2020 cover of the fashion publication, but Cardi, 27, talked about his less than ideal experience working in the propagation while publishing behind the magazine . -sequence of scenes on his Instagram page on Sunday, December 22.

"This was the most difficult session to do than ever. My baby soiled the dress, got up early in the morning (what he hates), and had a serious face all day but … WE DID IT ON THE VOGUE COVER! "she wrote with a video of the two during the photo shoot. "Thank you @voguemagazine," he wrote next to the video on his social networks. "

%MINIFYHTMLc9cf5d7fa7c28a329aad4145b1f565b011% %MINIFYHTMLc9cf5d7fa7c28a329aad4145b1f565b012%

<br />

The success creator of "Kream" shares Kulture with her husband, the 28-year-old rapper Make up for, with whom he married in September 2017.

During his interview with the magazine, Cardi admitted that motherhood had significantly improved his life and explained: "Things are a little harder to balance, but it is good for mental health."