Cardi B buys more than $ 5,000 in toys and gifts for children in need

WENN / Instar

Embracing the Christmas spirit of giving back, the successful & # 39; Money & # 39; He also provided supplies for an orphanage in Lagos, Nigeria, before his performance at the Livespot X Festival in early December.

Up News Info –

Cardi B He gave the needy children in Florida an early Christmas over the weekend (December 20-22) by filling a rental truck with toys and gifts.

Hitmaker "Money" visited a Target store in Miami on Friday, December 20 and bought more than $ 5,000 (£ 4,000) in treats, including games, dolls and game items, according to TMZ.

Cardi B also hired a U-Haul rental truck and called some helpers to help load the toys and send them to the children.

The creator of successes has been very generous in recent times: earlier this month, he played Santa in an orphanage in Lagos, Nigeria, on December 7, when he left supplies and went out with the children in search of home.

Before her performance at the Livespot X Festival, the "Bodak Yellow" star spread a little joy, distributing gifts, water and food, and chatting with the orphanage staff.

"I have to thank the ladies and gentlemen who raised these children who need a little more love and protection and prepare them for a better place, destiny and future," Cardi captioned a photo on Instagram. "People like YALL MATTER (sic)!"

<br />

Brooklyn music executive Johnny, who accompanied Cardi to the orphanage, also posted a photo of him and Cardi standing by the mountain of supplies, adding: "We spent our only free time in Nigeria buying children in need. We literally bought as much as the vehicles we had in our convoy could transport … Today was a good day. "

<br />

A week later, Cardi gave her husband Make up for A very expensive birthday gift: a refrigerator with $ 500,000 (£ 386,000) in cash.