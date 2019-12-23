Brian McFadden engaged to Danielle Parkinson

Instagram

The former Westlife member is ready to marry for the third time when he announces to his fans online that he has asked his three-year-old girlfriend the big question.

Singer Brian McFadden is engaged with his girlfriend Danielle Parkinson.

The ex-Westlife A member went to Twitter to confirm the news on Monday, December 23 and wrote: "FYI, I committed to the beautiful @DaniParky. And yes, I am very happy xxxx."

Brian and Danielle, a sports teacher and blogger, have been dating since 2016.

The creator of successes "Flying without wings" has married twice before, first with Atomic Kitten singer Kerry Katona from 2002 to 2006, with whom she shares daughters Molly, 18, and Lilly-Sue, 16, and then modeling Vogue Williams from 2011 to 2017.

He also enjoyed a long-term relationship with the Australian singer / actress. Delta Goodrem.

Kerry recently told OK! Danielle magazine is an "absolute diamond," admitting, "Molly and Lilly were not so close to Delta or Vogue, but they are desperate for Brian to marry Danielle."