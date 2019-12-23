Bolsonaro from Brazil hospitalized after the fall in the presidential palace | Brazil news

By Matilda Coleman
Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro was hospitalized Monday night after an accident at his official residence in Brasilia, the last health scare for the 64-year-old man, his office said.

"President Jair Bolsonaro fell at the Palacio Alvorada. He was treated by the medical team of the Presidency of the Republic and taken to the Armed Forces Hospital," a presidential spokesman said in a statement posted by the G1 news portal.

The president's office has not yet responded to the request for comments from the AFP news agency.

According to the statement, Bolsonaro received a cranial CT scan, "which did not detect any changes."

The Minister of Institutional Security, Augusto Heleno, arrived at the hospital shortly after the presidential convoy and told Globo television that Bolsonaro "is fine,quot; but must remain under observation.

The right-wing leader will remain in the hospital for observation for six to 12 hours, the statement said.

Bolsonaro assumed the position of president of Brazil on January 1. He was seriously injured in a knife attack while campaigning for elections last year.

His health has been a concern since then, and he has undergone several surgeries to treat the wounds he suffered in stabbing, most recently in September.

Earlier this month, Bolsonaro said he had been examined for skin cancer.

