Blackburn 0-0 Wigan

Highlights of the Sky Bet Championship game between Blackburn and Wigan.

Blackburn's plans for the Christmas period were affected when Bradley Dack was shot down with a suspected knee injury during his 0-0 draw with Wigan at Ewood Park on Monday night.

After the first 45 minutes, Rovers' top scorer was retired after a collision with Latics captain Sam Morsy on the sideline, with Lewis Holtby proving to be a live wire as his replacement.

Both goalkeepers were forced to make a series of important saves in the final minutes, with Christian Walton remarkably denying Morsy and Michael Jacobs, but the captivating Lancashire derby ended with everything.

As a result, the rovers move to eighth place in the Championship, two points from the play-off spots, while Wigan's encouraging performance sees Stoke replace them at the bottom of the table.

How Wigan moved from the bottom of the Championship

Upon entering the game, these two sides could not have been in more contrasting forms; Blackburn's quiet rise since the depression had seen them win five of their last six, while Wigan had not won in 10.

Bradley Dack is denied by Wigan goalie Jamie Jones before being injured

But despite being rooted at the foot of the table, it was the latter who had a bite from the first whistle, with the rhythm of Josh Windass disturbing the defense of the hosts. Jacobs then picked up Jamal Lowe's firing, but shot Walton directly from 18 yards.

His approach to the front foot took Rovers by surprise, with the hosts reduced to a significant opportunity in the first half; Latics goalkeeper Jamie Jones dove to his entire right to push a header from Darragh Lenihan.

Blackburn chief Tony Mowbray made seven major changes to the team that beat Bristol City on December 14, with Christian Walton, Ryan Nyambe, Darragh Lenihan and Lewis Travis as sole survivors. Meanwhile, Paul Cook named the same initial Wigan lineup for the third consecutive game.

Eight minutes after the restart, Cedric Kipre prevented Danny Graham, who was not well attended, from leading Adam Armstrong to the goal, before the game stopped abruptly when Dack writhed in pain after an awkward fall.

The two sides exchanged opportunities for the rest of the game, but it was in vain. Jamal Lowe went to a central place and exploded shortly, before Graham hit the crossbar with a look header.

Danny Graham and Kal Naismith fight for the ball

And since Walton had kept Blackburn in the game with his aforementioned saves, Jones had the last word when he saved at his nearby post after Holtby flew to his nearby post at the time of detention.

What the managers said …

Blackburn's boss Tony Mowbray: "It doesn't look good (for Dack). There's a lot of emotion there, there are some tears to be honest. The physicist has to scan it, so I don't want to make any rash statement, but it doesn't look good for his knee.

"I said before the game, I saw Wigan play against West Brom and they probably played better than West Brom that day. That just tells you what the Championship is about. We've put another point in the bag and we've got another game at home to come , so we expect that. "

Chief Wigan Paul Cook: "You must be careful as a manager when you are not getting results. I could not blame my players for their application, their effort. We have possibilities against a very good team that is flying."

"We know, as a group of boys, that we are reaching these teams in and around the play-offs, we have to take advantage of those opportunities. These are the opportunities that change the outcome of a football game." We are delighted with one point, there is a long way to go in the season and if we continue playing as we are, I am sure we will get where we want to be. "

Whats Next?

Both sides are next in action at Boxing Day, when Blackburn receives Birmingham at Ewood Park and Wigan receives Derby at DW Stadium.