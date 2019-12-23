Bill Cosby's publicist calls Eddie Murphy a "Hollywood slave,quot; after his joke on SNL

%MINIFYHTMLba4f854bf006571407a91fa9334216559% %MINIFYHTMLba4f854bf006571407a91fa93342165510%

Bill Cosby has been known as the father of the United States since we have memory, and his publicist, Andrew Wyatt, would like to keep it that way! Apparently, Bill and his team did not accept a joke that #EddieMurphy made during his appearance on the SNL, and things got very little heated in the gram.

In an Instagram post, Wyatt is enraged with Eddie Murphy, comparing his joke and appearance with being back in slavery. He claims that black artists should be grateful to Bill, who walked to run, and even calls Eddie a "Hollywood slave."

"It is sad that Mr. Murphy takes this glorious moment to return to SNL and makes derogatory comments against Mr. Cosby," he says. “One might think that Mr. Murphy was given the freedom to leave the plantation, so that he could make his own decisions; but he decided to sell himself again to be a Hollywood slave. "

Eddie starts talking about all his achievements this year and says that one of the best things that happened was the birth of his tenth son! That was when things changed, when he arrived for Bill's status as the father of the United States.

“My children are really my life now. But if you had told me 30 years ago, it would be a bit boring, I would stay at home, Dad, and Bill Cosby would be in jail, even I would have bet, "he says. And in his best impression of Bill, Eddie says,quot; Who is he the father of the United States now? "

Fans have reacted positively to the joke, saying it was actually fun. But Wyatt is not here for that at all. His post continues by saying:

“Remember, Mr. Murphy, that Bill Cosby became legendary because he used comedy to humanize all races, religions and genders; but attacking Mr. Cosby helps you embark and just get sick. Hopefully, he will be able to hold a mind meeting conversation to discuss how we can use our collective platforms to improve blacks instead of joining us all. ”

What do you think, Roomies?