Barge with 600 gallons of diesel sinks in the Galapagos Islands

Hundreds of gallons of diesel fuel sank in the waters off the Galapagos Islands on Sunday after a crane fell on a barge, authorities said in Ecuador, which caused an emergency cleanup at one of the most revered natural destinations in the world.
The authorities said that 600 gallons were in the barge when it sank in front of the island of San Cristóbal, threatening the nearby environment. They declared an emergency and said they had ordered an investigation into the episode.
It was not immediately clear how much fuel had escaped from the ship, but the photos posted on Twitter on Sunday by the Ministry of Environment of Ecuador showed officials from the Galapagos National Park and the Coast Guard of the country in boats. running to contain The spill.
On Monday, Lenín Moreno, president of Ecuador, said on Twitter that the spill was under control.
Dramatic video of the crane collapse It shows workers trying to load a shipping container in what appears to be a relatively small vessel called Orca. When the crane lifts the container on the ship, the container crashes against the Orca, pulling the crane. The crane falls on the Orca and falls into the water, and the ship turns around.
It was not immediately clear if anyone was injured in the episode or how significant the environmental damage was.
The islands, which are located about 600 miles off the coast of Ecuador, are known for their role in inspiring Charles Darwin's theory of evolution after he visited there in 1835.
The Galapagos Islands have been designated a World Heritage Site by UNESCO. Their unique landscape and fauna, including marine iguanas, flightless cormorants and giant tortoises, have made them increasingly popular among tourists, although scientists have warned that more visitors could threaten the area's fragile ecosystem.
Karen Zraick contributed the reports.