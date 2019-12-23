Barge with 600 gallons of diesel sinks in the Galapagos Islands

Hundreds of gallons of diesel fuel sank in the waters off the Galapagos Islands on Sunday after a crane fell on a barge, authorities said in Ecuador, which caused an emergency cleanup at one of the most revered natural destinations in the world.

The authorities said that 600 gallons were in the barge when it sank in front of the island of San Cristóbal, threatening the nearby environment. They declared an emergency and said they had ordered an investigation into the episode.

It was not immediately clear how much fuel had escaped from the ship, but the photos posted on Twitter on Sunday by the Ministry of Environment of Ecuador showed officials from the Galapagos National Park and the Coast Guard of the country in boats. running to contain The spill.

On Monday, Lenín Moreno, president of Ecuador, said on Twitter that the spill was under control.