Ashley Iaconetti and Jared Haibon & # 39; s Holiday Gift Guide 2019

When it comes to Bachelor Nation couples, it's hard not to think about Ashley Iaconetti Y Jared Haibon.
the Bachelor in Paradise The stars remain madly in love after enjoying their fairytale wedding last August. And between recording your iHeartRadio podcasts including Almost famous Y Help! I suck on dates, the newlyweds were able to compile a gift guide exclusively for E! News.
"I am looking forward to our first Christmas as a husband and wife. We like to relax at home with our families and dogs and snuggle while watching Christmas movies," Ashley shared with E! News exclusively. "It's such a cozy and romantic time of the year. I'm excited to drink hot chocolate, light the fireplace and raise the Christmas tree in Los Angeles, it makes our apartment very cozy."
Without further ado, take a look at the fabulous gifts that these two lovebirds chose to make sure their vacation is not the most dramatic season in history.
Lucy and Clark: a puppy love story Book
"Obviously this is my number 1 gift this holiday season," Jared told E! News. "Lucy and Clark Ashley and I wrote a children's book that is based freely on our love story. We hope that by reading this book, children can feel a little more comfortable making friends in the playground and at school. "
Dermashine Pro 7 Color LED Mask
"I started using this LED light mask a year ago and now it is one of my favorite and most effective tools in my beauty routine," Ashley revealed. "My favorite settings are red for collagen production and wrinkle prevention, blue to kill acne-causing bacteria and yellow for lymphatic drainage for your more contoured and frayed face. My mom wants me to buy one for Christmas,quot;.
Man Crates NFL Barware Crate
"We love Man Crates and the box with glasses and coasters from the NFL. It's great for the guy who organizes soccer on Sunday at home," the couple shared with us. "It will also be the funniest thing I have opening any gift this year. The boys literally have a crow crow to break this thing." Receive an additional discount when you visit the pages of Ashley or Jared.
Red carpet facial in a box
"I've been going to Olga Lorencin's skin care clinic in Beverly Hills to receive facials once a month for the past two years. I've seen my skin transform. It's much less irritated and I don't have any of those little ones anymore. lumps that often appear in the area of the chin / jaw and cheeks, "Ashley shared with us. "To get Olga treatment anywhere in the country, get one of your facials in a box. I use that kit and the Deep Detox Facial in a box and I have turned to so many friends for home treatment … INCLUDING my Dad! He admitted that his skin felt very different after I gave him a facial. "
Bonus: use your coupon code "ASHLEYI,quot; to get a discount.
Boarding for the Breeders dog DNA test kit
"EMBARK is a DNA test for dogs. It's basically like 23 and me for dogs," Ashley explained. "Last year, I gave one to my parents and my sister-in-law gave it to us. This is the perfect gift for anyone who has adopted a dog and does not know that it is a mixed breed dog. You are now a sponsor of the Almost famous podcast and you can use our code ALMOST FAMOUS with a 15% discount (through its site) ".
—Published originally on November 26, 2019 at 4 a.m. PT
