Ariana Grande releases her surprise album live before Christmas

The singer of & # 39; 7 Rings & # 39; Surprise your faithful devotees with the release of an album that documents their live performances from their recent Sweetener world tour.

Up News Info –

Ariana Grande Fans were excited on Sunday December 22 at night when they released a live surprise album of their Sweetener World Tour.

The hitmaker of "7 rings" mocked for the first time "K Bye for now (SWT Live)"Earlier this month, when he tweeted:" I have been sitting in my car parked in the rain, approving mixes for the live project every morning. So many special moments in there … "

She added: "I love hearing your little voices in the background. My microphone picked up so many fun little things. I can't wait for you to hear them."

And only a few weeks later, the 26-year-old star kept his word after a couple of hours of causing a "big surprise" on Twitter.

"A little thanks for everything and making saying goodbye to this chapter a little easier," he hinted before the big release. "I love you."

The 32-track LP also features cameos from Nicki Minaj, Be bigY Baby prawn (Donald Glover)

Meanwhile, the star manager Scooter braun He recently reported that he was "living in the studio" while working on the follow-up of his hit album, "Thank U, Next."