Anthony Joshua: I beat Tyson Fury after training him | Boxing News

Joshua: "When I say that I will go to train Fury, it is because I have a plan in mind that no one will really understand. I will defeat him."

















Anthony Joshua insists that fighting Tyson Fury would help him win a future fight between the couple.

Joshua regained his IBF, WBA, WBO and IBO titles when he beat Andy Ruiz Jr on points in early December, and since then he has offered to train with Fury before the Gypsy King's rematch with Deontay Wilder in February.

The 30-year-old is convinced that he wants to help Fury beat Wilder and believes the fight would only help him if the two fought each other in the future.

Anthony Joshua currently has four heavyweight world titles

Joshua told Sky Sports News: "Everything is from experience at the end of the day. What I learned from myself and who I am, if I'm wrong once, I won't do it again.

"With Fury, training him for the first time, maybe for my benefit I could come in and hit him around the ring or he could hit me around the ring."

"If that's the case, I know I can take my notes and come back when I'm ready to fight him and correct all my mistakes."

"Everyone says & # 39; you wouldn't do it & # 39 ;, but nobody knows how my brain works. Everyone talks about their own experiences and I can only talk about mine.

"Then, when I say that I will go to train Fury, it is because I have a plan in mind that nobody will really understand."

"I will beat him."

When asked if Joshua wanted to send a message to Fury, he replied: "If you want help, I'm always here and if it fits my schedule, I will definitely be supportive to make sure you bring that WBC Championship back to England." .

Joshua beat Andy Ruiz Jr to recover his heavyweight titles in Saudi Arabia

Joshua's next opponent is undecided, but he is expected to be the mandatory challenger for the WBO title Oleksandr Usyk or for the IBF belt Kubrat Pulev.

Frustratingly for the champion, he is likely to have to vacate one of his belts to fight Usyk or Pulev, however, he expects an exciting 2020.

Joshua said: "I would hate it because it's so hard to turn around and pick up all these belts, it's really hard and I've kept them for so many years."

"So having to vacate due to boxing policy would be annoying, but there are things that are beyond my control. If I lose one, I know I can get it back."

"Time goes by so fast that it's easy to forget things. So we just look forward to the new year and more challenges, more competition and, hopefully, more memorable years to come."

"It's the vision of 2020. Whoever is on the cards will be eliminated. I just stay focused and whoever wants it can get it."