All the details about the honeymoon vacation of Hilary Duff and Matthew Koma

Hilary Duff

During the weekend, the Lizzie McGuire star married his lifelong love Matthew Koma during a ceremony in the courtyard of his home in Los Angeles. Now, the duo is taking the time to enjoy their newlyweds bliss during their honeymoon in California. After their wedding on Saturday night, Duff and Koma took their daughter. Banks, 14 months, to have breakfast in Studio City. "They both used their new wedding rings and they were all smiles," a witness tells E! News. "After breakfast, they took Banks home and then left for a local honeymoon at a nearby hotel."

After settling in, the couple, who started dating in 2017, walked through the gardens, sat by the fireplace and then returned to their room for the night. There, the actress and her husband took a selfie showing their simple wedding rings.

A source tells E! News: "They wanted to sneak out quickly and have some time alone to celebrate. With the holidays coming this week, it's all about family time right now and being together with the kids."

"They couldn't make the big exotic honeymoon, but they're planning that," explains our source. "Moving away locally made more sense with the little time there was."

In fact, simplicity has been a topic for them this weekend.