Alicia Keys accused of manipulating and bribing her stepdaughter to call her mother in Arabic

Jahna Sabastian, the baby mother of Swizz Beatz, calls the creator of hits & # 39; No One & # 39; & # 39; disrespectful & # 39; for allegedly using material things to force her daughter to call her & # 39; Umi & # 39 ;.

Swizz beatzmommy baby Jahna Sabastian is furious with Alicia Keys, accusing the singer of trying to manipulate her daughter. Alicia, who married Swizz in 2010, allegedly bribed the young woman to call her "Umi," which means mother in Arabic.

"I am the only mother of my son," Jahna wrote on her Instagram. "I am the one who raised her, who gave her life, British citizenship, knowledge and everything else. I am not only the biological mother, I am THE MOTHER. This will remain forever."

"No one else will be called any name of & # 39; mother & # 39; in English, Arabic, or & # 39; Umi & # 39; or anything in any other language for her," Jahna said. "I will not let anyone bribe her and change her using material things against me, iPhones and other things."

Jahna did not mention Alicia directly, but made it clear that her angry messages were addressed to her daughter's "stepfather." She said in her next post: "It is disrespectful about the mother, when the & # 39; stepfather & # 39; doesn't even talk to the mother, but tries to have the child call them by a name that means" mother "."

Jahna also said that Alicia tried to "overwrite what the mother [Jahna] allows or does not allow the child to do on social networks, for example, without the mother's consent."

"On top of that, use this to manipulate the child against the mother, when trying to overwrite what the mother considers to be right in regards to discipline or parenting," he said. "When a stepfather is bribing a child to manipulate him knowing that this is not what the mother would agree with. The psychological manipulation of the child against the mother is simply wrong and sick."