Adele posted a picture of her next to the Grinch and Santa Claus

By Bradley Lamb
Entertainment

Adele posted a picture of her next to the Grinch and Santa Claus































go back up

Recent Articles

8-year-old is the one who earns the most on YouTube with $ 26 million

Entertainment Bradley Lamb - 0
Phew! People have goals to start a YouTube channel, meanwhile, giving birth to children to do it for you is where the money is....
Read more

Lamar Jackson gives the Ravens the offensive line of Rolex watches

Sports Lisa Witt - 0
Lamar Jackson thanked the entire Baltimore Ravens offensive line by giving them Rolex watches on Christmas Eve. Linemen Bradley Bozeman and...
Read more

Diddy shares incredible images of his luxurious 50th anniversary party

Entertainment Bradley Lamb - 0
Diddy shared an incredible clip of the 50th anniversary party he celebrated not long ago. He has been flooding his social media account with...
Read more

Jennifer Lopez shows abs in red training suit – Pic – Up News Info

Entertainment Bradley Lamb - 0
Read more

Jennifer Lopez shares how she deals with negativity in the public eye

Entertainment Bradley Lamb - 0
Jennifer Lopez appeared on CBS Sunday Morning and talked about living her life in the public spotlight and how she deals with negativity. Jennifer...
Read more
©