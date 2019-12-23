Adele gets playful with The Grinch and Santa Claus at the glamorous Christmas party

%MINIFYHTMLd27624af392b5d73adee923ef855bfef9% %MINIFYHTMLd27624af392b5d73adee923ef855bfef10%

Instagram

Returning to Instagram after more than a month of absence, the successful & # 39; Rolling in the Deep & # 39; Share a post with two black and white images of her with the two holiday icons.

Up News Info –

Adele He got into the Christmas spirit by organizing a fun photo shoot with The Grinch and Santa Claus on Monday, December 23.

The "Hello" singer went to Instagram after more than a month of absence on social networks to mark the festive season with photos, in which she appeared in a long silk dress that hugged the figure next to the festive figures.

"We both tried to ruin Christmas but then our hearts grew!" she wrote next to the black and white image of herself and The Grinch dressed as Santa. "Thank you for coming to my party and making us feel like Grinch children."

He concluded with a message to his fans, adding: "Merry Christmas and happy holidays to all."