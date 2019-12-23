Adele Canales Old Hollywood Glamor in stunning Christmas photos

She is bad, Mr. Grinch.

Not every day we have news of Adele in social networks, but when you decide to share fragments of what you are doing, you are not disappointed.

And this morning was no exception. The singer of "Someone Like You,quot; went to Instagram to share some photos of her about what appears to be her Christmas party that happened over the weekend.

The 31-year-old singer looked perfect while channeling the glamor of old Hollywood with her looks. Adele was photographed alongside The Grinch and Santa Claus wearing an elegant black satin dress and her hair in voluminous waves of the 50s. It is safe to say that it oozes Hollywood glamor.

On Instagram, next to the images, he wrote: "We both tried to ruin Christmas, but then our hearts grew! Thank you for coming to my party and making us feel like Grinch children.

Merry Christmas and happy holidays to all x ".

Simply put, your appearance was the perfect choice to play on vacation.