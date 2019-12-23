Adele Canales Old Hollywood Glamor in stunning Christmas photos

She is bad, Mr. Grinch.
Not every day we have news of Adele in social networks, but when you decide to share fragments of what you are doing, you are not disappointed.
And this morning was no exception. The singer of "Someone Like You,quot; went to Instagram to share some photos of her about what appears to be her Christmas party that happened over the weekend.
The 31-year-old singer looked perfect while channeling the glamor of old Hollywood with her looks. Adele was photographed alongside The Grinch and Santa Claus wearing an elegant black satin dress and her hair in voluminous waves of the 50s. It is safe to say that it oozes Hollywood glamor.
On Instagram, next to the images, he wrote: "We both tried to ruin Christmas, but then our hearts grew! Thank you for coming to my party and making us feel like Grinch children.
Merry Christmas and happy holidays to all x ".
Simply put, your appearance was the perfect choice to play on vacation.
His latest photos of the Christmas party appear after he shared a dazzling selfie after attending. DuckBirthday party in October.
The singer went out to celebrate her good friend's birthday in Los Angeles, California, showing off her new look and exuding confidence while putting on a black velvet dress with bare shoulders. Similar to her latest Christmas look, Adele combined the outfit with glamorous makeup and a fierce ponytail.
"I used to cry but now I sweat," Adele captioned the image, adding the hashtag #gingermckenna. "Happy birthday to one of the friendliest and funniest people I've met at @champagnepapi."
While it has apparently been a year-old roller coaster for the "Rolling In The Deep,quot; singer, it seems that, despite everything, she is still living her best life.
After all, earlier this year, the Grammy winner announced her separation from the husband. Simon Konecki and recently filed for divorce in September.
Adele and her ex-partner share a 7-year-old son, Angelo.
