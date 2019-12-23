Aberdeen appeals Sam Cosgrove's red card at Celtic | Soccer news

Manager Derek McInnes hopes his striker can play against Livingston in Boxing Day
Last update: 12/23/19 4:04 pm
Aberdeen filed an appeal against sending Sam Cosgrove against Celtic on Sunday.
The forward was fired after a strong attack on Hoops defender Kristoffer Ajer, but Chief Derek McInnes insisted after his team's 2-1 defeat that his player had done nothing wrong.
The Aberdeen chief says he expects the red card to be voided allowing his top scorer to play against Livingston on boxing day.
"I hope we have the opportunity to correct a mistake with Sam's red card," McInnes said. "As I said, it's never a red card for me.
"I am not considering being without Sam on Thursday and I hope common sense prevails. Livingston is in a very good race and we will surely have a job in our hands."
The Cosgrove case will now be heard by a fast track disciplinary panel hearing from the Scotland Football Association on Tuesday.
