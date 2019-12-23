50 Cent shows love for Nia Long's busty Instagram selfie

WENN / Apega / Nicky Nelson

He also appeared among commentators under the Instagram post of & # 39; Boyz n the Hood & # 39; and & # 39; Friday & # 39; actress & # 39; as Big Boi and Yo-Yo, and the latter shouted: & # 39; I miss you pretty lady & # 39 ;.

Dating someone apparently doesn't stop 50 cents of showing his love for another woman. The star and executive producer of "Power"released his feelings about Nia Longthe sexy Instagram post commenting below the post.

The veteran actress caught people's attention on Sunday December 22 when she went to her Instagram account to invite her followers to a revealing selfie while reflecting on 2019. In the picture, Nia, who is most famous for her roles in " Boyz n the Hood "", "Friday" and "Big Momma & # 39; s House", could be seen taking a picture inside a car while wearing an outfit that completely showed his amplified neckline.

"Looking down on 2019 ….. 2020 LET & # 39; S GO F *** ING !!!!" then she subtitled the complement. The sexy photo has won over 188 thousand likes with Fiddy being one of them.

<br />

The rapper from "Candy Shop" also left a comment on the post when he wrote: "I like this photo LOL." Fofty was not the only one who talked about Nia. Also seen among commentators was Big boi. Rapper "Ms. Jackson" said: "We're gone Shawty!" Yo-yo He also spoke with: "I miss you, pretty lady."

Cuban Link, the girlfriend of the 50s, has not yet responded to the public flirtation of her boyfriend.

This came after Fiddy took his seven-year-old son Sire and some friends to the Toys-R-Us store, making his Christmas wish come true. It was reported that the rapper "In Da Club" spent $ 100,000 on private purchases at the Westfield Garden State Plaza in Paramus, New Jersey, where the rapper allowed them to choose the toys they wanted for Christmas

Sire previously told his father about his wish during a FaceTime call on December 3. "I want the entire Toys & # 39; R & # 39; Us store," Sire was heard saying in the clip. When Fif asked him what, Sire reiterated what he said, leaving the rapper speechless and letting out a deep sigh. He captioned the video, "What you want for Christmas, I WANT THE WHOLE STORE. Ok, I have to work harder than heck, the whole store."