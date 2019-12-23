& # 39; Look in the mirror & # 39;

Instagram

This starts after the musician & # 39; I Luv This S ** T & # 39; He takes it to his Instagram account to share a video in which he can be heard singing the lines of the gospel song & # 39; Way Maker & # 39 ;.

Up News Info –

R&B singer August Alsina He has responded to Internet trolls by calling him with a homophobic insult. It begins after the musician takes his Instagram account to share a video in which he sings lines of the gospel song "Way Maker".

"& # 39; Path maker, promise maker, light in the dark … that's what you are … by the way … can you TRAP and WorShip at the same time? No? Hmm, welp … ok. Happy Sunday friends! "so he captioned the message on Sunday, December 22.

Some people were amazed by their singing. One person even asked him to publish a gospel album, writing in the comments section: "Please also take out a gospel album! Your voice touches my spirit every time!" However, someone else took the opportunity to suggest that the 27-year-old man was gay.

"Did anyone see how he called all the women hahaha GAY," the person wrote. It was not long until August applauded the troll again, responding to the person's comment with a lasting response.

"Imagine being a bull bitch," the "Today" singer wrote in response. "Project your insecurities in the next man because you desperately want and long for the attention of women as such, that you have to jump to everything you see, that when a man is having friendly jokes through interaction and communication (with SUS fans, among others) **), you would assume him as gay. Wow, loneliness and misery jumped out of my nigxa! "

He then urged people to stop calling others with homophobic insults. "We are in 2020. The people of Yal must stop using Gay as some kind of insult and degradation term. Especially when it is who and what you are. Look in the mirror and learn to love yourself," he concluded. the message.

<br />

The August response won thousands of likes from fans. Hundreds of his followers also intervened in the conversation.

Earlier this month, August became the target of the Internet joke after debuting his new hair by posting a couple of new photos on Instagram. In the images, which he published on December 11, the rapper wore red curls that were apparently longer than his previous hair.

The creator of hits "I Luv This S ** t" greeted his followers and fans in the legend, writing: "Greetings from the band of D.I.L.F that sends them good vibes, peace and tranquility." When looking at those photos, people can't stop commenting on the new look of August and it's enough to say that many are not impressed with their hair.

"I need you to drop that regimen of hair despite the curls," suggested one jokingly. A surprised fan reacted, "What happens in the heart of the holidays?", While others laughed at him. "Lmaoooo," said one of them.