200 smart contracts launch on Cardano … but there’s a catch By Cointelegraph

Matilda Colman
200 smart contracts launch on Cardano … but there’s a catch

More than 200 smart contracts have been listed on the blockchain explorer following the Alonzo upgrade on September 13 — but there’s a catch.

As of now, the 200 smart contracts listed are in a timelock and cannot be used by developers until they’re released.