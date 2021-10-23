200 Bitcoin ATMs installed at Walmart… with plans for 8,000 in total By Cointelegraph

Walmart (NYSE:) has partnered with coin-cashing machine company Coinstar and crypto-cash exchange Coinme to install 200 (BTC) ATMs in its stores across the United States.
Although the pilot includes only 200 kiosks, the broader launch plans to eventually see the installation of 8,000 Bitcoin ATMs across the country, according to Bloomberg. There have been no further details on timelines as of yet.
Continue Reading on Coin Telegraph
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.