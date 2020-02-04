Pitchers and receivers officially report in a matter of days (although tons of players are already at the camp, exercising), and spring training games begin in a matter of weeks.

It is enough for the heart of any baseball fan to beat faster.

The season can't come soon enough, so we'll whet your appetite a bit, with 20 reasons why baseball will be amazing in 2020. That's enough of an introduction, isn't it? We will enter

1. This year is the opening day, not the opening day. That's right, people. Capital letters. The 30 teams start the 2020 season on the same day, not the staggered beginnings of past years, what a misconception, and no start abroad for the seasons in which two teams play "real,quot; games while the spring training calendar is still It has a week worth of contests. It is a holiday, and we should treat it as such. The games on March 26 begin at 1:10 pm ET, the National World Series champions play on the road against the Mets, and the last day starts at 10:10 pm ET, with the Diamondbacks hosting the Braves This is the first time since 1968 that all MLB teams have started the same day. Take the damn day off and enjoy.

2. Mike Trout is entering his 28 year season. There will come a day when Mike Trout's abilities fail, when his health leaves him and he ends his communion with the MVP trophy, but today is not that day. Your best moment will not last forever (sigh). But today, Mike Trout is 28 years old and is at his best. Every day with Trout on the baseball field is a gift. I know I have pointed this out often, but their improved strikeout ratio of recent years is incredibly impressive. When he won the 2014 American League MVP, Trout had 101 more strikeouts than walks (184 to 83). In the last three years? It has eight more strikeouts than walks (334 to 326). Its percentage based on those years is .447, and its OPS is 1,081. Your base / PAHO in the five years prior to that (remember, two MVPs, three second place finals): .410 and .975. Somehow, the best baseball player improved significantly for his 25 to 27 year seasons, so yes, I can't wait to see what his 28-year season will produce in 2020.

3. Oh, and Christian Yelich is also entering his 28-year season. Speaking of a star that reached superstar status and then took him to a higher level, Yelich was potentially approaching his second consecutive MVP National League award when an injury ended his campaign 10 days after September. He still led the National League on average, slugging and OPS + for the second consecutive year, while improving his home run and stolen base numbers despite playing 17 games less. He says he is 100 percent recovered from the kneecap break and ready for the 2020 season, and we are 100 percent ready to see what he has in store.

4. Milestones in abundance. Baseball loves its round numbers, and there is a lot to see in 2020, the year with the most numbers since 2000. With that in mind: Yadier Molina is 57 hits of 2,020 in his career, Melky Cabrera has 58 shorts and Ryan Braun is 87 shy. Joey Votto could reach 2,020 with 154 visits this year; He has surpassed that number seven times in his career, but has not arrived there in any of the last two seasons despite more than 600 PA. With a little health, both Robinson Cano and Nick Markakis will play their 2,020th MLB game this year (they are at 2,185 and 2,117, respectively). Chris Davis has 185 strikeouts below 2,020 in his career, so he could get there if he plays 50 games or so (kidding, kidding …).

5. More potential milestones by 2020! On the mound, David Price has 39 strikeouts below 2020 and Ervin Santana needs to find a job if he is going to get the 94 he needs to reach that number. If the Diamondbacks get a full and productive season from Madison Bumgarner, they will release the 174 tickets they need to reach 2,020. The same with the Giants and the 143 2/3 that Johnny Cueto needs. And Mike Leake, Anibal Sanchez, Gio Gonzalez and Edwin Jackson are within 191 of 2,020 career frames.

In the field, Kolton Wong (44 out), Mike Moustakas (64 out) and José Iglesias (30 out) should reach 2,020 assists in 2020.

6. The Cincinnati revival shop is open. Baseball is a better sport when reds are relevant. The tradition of baseball in that city has no parallel. The opening day should always always include baseball in Cincinnati; the Reds receive the Cardinals to start 2020, so everything is fine in that regard. And, after a couple of long years on the fight bus, the Reds will be better in 2020 than they have been in years. Yes it's correct. They will be better, not just SHOULD be better. This is a worthy playoff rotation, and with a couple of good off-season additions to the lineup (Mike Moustakas and Nicholas Castellanos) and, hopefully, a rebound from Joey Votto, this is the year that Cincinnati returns to the contest , not only to participation.

7. Dusty Baker receives one more chance. Almost everything related to the Astros is unpleasant at the moment, with the poster theft scandal, the Brandon Taubman disaster and the fact that Roberto Osuna is still on the list. But bringing Dusty Baker, the veteran manager who has received very painful postseason punches on a regular basis, to try to straighten the ship was the right move. It is good people.

8. Dyersville, Iowa, will host a Major League Baseball game! I mean, it's time, right? You may not think that "Field of Dreams,quot; is the perfect baseball movie, but if there's a bit of baseball in your soul, that soul has been moved to see the classic Kevin Costner movie. The Yankees and the White Sox will play their unforgettable contest on August 13, although they will play in a field adjacent to the movie site, not in the real field of the movie. And I guess it's fine, because logistically it would be very difficult and you won't want to ruin the field. For those of us who were lucky enough to have hit some blows and rocked some flying balls in that field, the game will be particularly special. Let's catch, folks.

9. The spotlight will shine again on Shoeless Joe. He may still be on the ineligible baseball list, but you can't have a baseball game on the Field of Dreams site and ignore Shoeless Joe Jackson. It was, as you will remember, the motivation to build the field in that movie (well, Joe's father and Ray Kinsella). And all these years after Joe was kicked out of baseball after the 1919 Black Sox scandal, he supposedly knew about the plot to launch the series, although he hit .375 and set a World Series record for most hits. (12) that remained until 1964. Perhaps it is time to restore the legend. Oh, and sometime in 2020, the prominent Joe Jackson Shoeless Museum in Greenville, South Carolina, Joe's hometown, will reopen in its new location. Trust me, that should be on your wish list.

The tomb of Joe Jackson without shoes in Greenville, S.C. https://images.daznservices.com/di/library/sporting_news/d3/6b/shoeless-joe-grave-102219-ftr-snjpg_yb8jjzyz8gdz1uxuebzbu2i4d.jpg?t=-182816547,amp;w=500,amp;quality=80



10. Mookie Betts is entering its 27-year season. At the time of writing this article, we don't know where Mookie Betts will play her contests at home in 2020, but we do know that she will have a big impact on her division's playoff career (well, as long as she isn't in Boston). All signs seem to point to Betts patrolling the garden for the Dodgers or the Padres, and that fate will greatly contribute to determining the National League's Western race, or at least the National League's wild card competition. In his last four years, Betts has finished second, sixth, first and eighth in the MVP vote of AL.

11. See Max Muncy emerge this year. One of my favorite things about this sport is seeing unexpected heroes emerge, the guys who have been discarded at some point in their careers, or who simply never had the chance to shine. You know the history of Muncy; He was not excellent at his Oakland opportunities (being kind) and got hooked on the Dodgers without any promise at all. Then, he hit 35 homers in 2018 for Los Angeles and took 35 more in 2019.

The best of the Muncys? You can't even begin to predict who could take that leap. Zero people would have expected a guy who hit .195 in 96 games for two seasons in the majors, then spent the next year in the minors to become an All-Star slugging, and that is what makes him so convincing.

12. The arrival of another younger impact of L.A. Cory Seager won the 2016 National League Rookie of the Year award and finished third in that year's MVP vote. Cody Bellinger won the 2017 NL ROY award and then claimed the 2019 NL MVP. Walker Buehler finished third in the 2018 National League ROY vote despite having only 23 starts. And now, the stage is set for Gavin Lux. It is the fourth in the list of the 100 best Baseball America prospects, behind three AL prospects. He has surpassed minor league pitches in the last two seasons, made his major league debut in September and impressed L.A. enough to be given three starts in the NLDS against the Nationals, after making a home run in Game 1 of that series. He is 22 years old and is the favorite to win the NL ROY award.

13. More games in Puerto Rico, England and Mexico! The Padres and the Diamondbacks play a couple of games in Mexico City (April 18-19), the Mets and the Marlins play three in Puerto Rico (April 28-30) and the Cubs and Cardinals face the This year's London series (June 13, 14) Sure, it's a bit more complicated for teams and players to hit these places during the regular season, but baseball is feeding their rabid fan base in Puerto Rico and Mexico, and helping to expand its presence in London. These are good things.

14. The potential for the goodness of even years. Will the World Series winner celebrate a title in the anniversary year easily divided by 10? The Giants won in 2010, the Yankees in 2000 (and 1950!), The Reds in 1990 (and 1940!), The Phillies in 1980 (and the Philly A in 1930 and 1910!), The Orioles in 1970 ( well, that is not happening), the pirates in 1960 (idem) and the Indians in 1920 (that would be a great 100 year anniversary).

15. What young people in Year 2 become legitimate superstars? Do you remember Ronald Acuña Jr. and Juan Soto finishing 1-2 in the 2018 National League Rookie of the Year vote? In 2019, both young people relied on that success; Acuña had 41 home runs and 37 stolen bases, while Soto had a 4.7 bWAR season and was a great postseason bat for the Nationals: five home runs, 14 RBIs, .927 OPS in 17 games, as the franchise won its first World Series title. So who is on tap this year? We can only expect a full health season from Fernando Tatis Jr., a full season on the MLB list for Vlad Guerrero Jr., and more of the same from Pete Alonso. Oh, and would anyone be surprised if Eloy Jiménez, Yordan Álvarez or Brandon Lowe appeared in the AL MVP vote? Nah

16. Learning the future of Aaron "Nostradamus,quot; Boone. You saw this tweet, right?

The Yankees manager achieved the Super Bowl score. He is a savage on Twitter. I can't wait to see what he predicts for 2020.

17. Seeing this year's Cooperstown celebration. The annual Hall of Fame induction ceremony is always a wonderful event, but this year it feels special. And it's not just about Derek Jeter, who was always going to be part of the 2020 ceremony, suitable for a guy wearing number 2, but this year's celebration will be incredibly cathartic. Marvin Miller, the MLBPA guru who did more than anyone to shape baseball's current financial structure, should have been there a long time ago. Larry Walker had to wait 10 years on the BBWAA ballot to be elected. Ted Simmons was unfairly removed that ballot after only one year, and his election by the veterans committee straightened a mistake. The Hall will welcome four very deserving people on July 26.

18. Great names can be exchanged, and that is always exciting. Well, it's exciting for fans of teams that aren't sending their big names (more on that later this week). But rumors and agreements generate enthusiasm for a league, and baseball can use advertising. If this year produces the possible / expected exchanges, we could see Mookie Betts, Nolan Arenado, Francisco Lindor and Kris Bryant, which means that there is a good chance that we can see those four stars on the big stage in October (because no contender will try for them), and that is always a good thing.

19. Speaking of player movement … There has been a lot of news on that front this offseason, which has been a welcome change after the long free agent process of recent years. It will be fun to see Gerrit Cole with Yankee stripes, see Anthony Rendon dressing for the Angels, see Josh Donaldson take his ball mark to Minnesota. It will be strange to see Madison Bumgarner wearing something different from the Giants uniform (now it's a Diamondback) and the same with Hyun-Jin Ryu, who changed his Dodgers uniform for a Blue Jays outfit. Mets fans aren't eager to see Zack Wheeler return often with his new Phillies threads, but National fans are very excited to welcome Stephen Strasburg to the fold in D.C.

20. Because life it's just not the same without the snap of the bat or the burst of the receiver's glove, right?