20 Famous Families Early Years Vs Later Years

Tracee Ellis Ross and Diana Ross will always be the most iconic celeb family ever.

Table of Contents

1.

What Willow Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith looked like in the early 2000s:

What Willow Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith look like in the 2020s:

2.

What Miley Cyrus and Billy Ray Cyrus looked like in the early 1990s:


Rick Diamond / Getty Images

What Miley Cyrus and Billy Ray Cyrus look like in the 2020s:


Peacock / NBC Universal / Getty Images

3.

What Dan Levy and Eugene Levy looked like in the mid-1980s:

What Dan Levy and Eugene Levy look like in the 2020s:


Arturo Holmes / Getty Images

4.

What Tracee Ellis Ross and Diana Ross looked like in the early 1970s:


ABC Photo Archives / Getty Images

What Tracee Ellis Ross and Diana Ross look like in the 2020s:


Dia Dipasupil / Getty Images

5.

What Zoë Kravitz and Lisa Bonet (with then-husband Lenny Kravitz) looked like in the late 1980s:


Vinnie Zuffante / Getty Images

What Zoë Kravitz and Lisa Bonet look like in the 2020s:


Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty Images for InStyle

6.

What Kate Hudson and Goldie Hawn looked like in the late 1980s:


Jim Smeal / Ron Galella Collection / Getty Images

What Kate Hudson and Goldie Hawn look like in the 2020s:

7.

What Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and Rocky Johnson looked like in the 1970s:

What Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and Rocky Johnson looked like in the late 2010s:

8.

What Angelina Jolie and Jon Voight looked like in the 1980s:


Fotos International / Getty Images

What Angelina Jolie and Jon Voight looked like in the late 1990s:


Jim Smeal / Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

Angelina Jolie had an estranged relationship with Jon Voight from the early 2000s through the late 2010s, and around 2017, they started to rebuild their relationship.

9.

What Gwyneth Paltrow and Blythe Danner looked like in the mid-1980s:


Ron Galella / Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

What Gwyneth Paltrow and Blythe Danner look like in the 2020s:

10.

What Maya Hawke and Uma Thurman looked like in the early 2000s:

What Maya Hawke and Uma Thurman look like in the 2020s:


Bertrand Rindoff Petroff / Getty Images

11.

What Nicole Richie and Lionel Richie looked like in the mid-1980s:


Ron Galella / Getty Images

What Nicole Richie and Lionel Richie looked like in the late 2010s:


Donato Sardella / Getty Images

12.

What Barack, Michelle, Malia, and Sasha Obama looked like in the early 2000s:


Scott Olson / Getty Images

What Barack, Michelle, Malia, and Sasha Obama look like in the 2020s:

13.

What Dakota Johnson and Melanie Griffith looked like in the late 1990s:


Ron Galella / Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

What Dakota Johnson and Melanie Griffith looked like in the late 2010s:


Jason Laveris / FilmMagic / Getty Images

14.

What Lourdes Leon and Madonna looked like in the late 1990s:

What Lourdes Leon and Madonna look like in the 2020s:

15.

What Blue Ivy Carter and Beyoncé looked like in the early 2010s:


HBO / Parkwood Entertainment

What Blue Ivy Carter and Beyoncé look like in the 2020s:

16.

What Rashida Jones and Quincy Jones looked like in the late 1980s:


Ron Galella, Ltd. / Ron Galella Collection / Getty Images

What Rashida Jones and Quincy Jones look like in the 2020s:


Lester Cohen / Getty Images for The Recording Academy

17.

What Ronan Farrow and Mia Farrow looked like in the mid-1990s:

What Ronan Farrow and Mia Farrow looked like in the late 2010s:


Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for ELLE Magazine

18.

What Sean Ono Lennon and Yoko Ono looked like in the late 1970s:

What Sean Ono Lennon and Yoko Ono look like in the 2020s:

19.

What Liza Minnelli and Judy Garland looked like in the early 1950s:


Bettmann / Bettmann Archive / Getty Images

What Liza Minnelli and Judy Garland looked like in the late 1960s:


Hulton Archive / Getty Images

Judy Garland died in 1969.

20.

And what Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds looked like in the late 1950s:


Hulton Archive / Getty Images

What Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds looked like in the mid-2010s:


Jason Laveris / FilmMagic / Getty Images

Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds died one day apart in December 2016.

