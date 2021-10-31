20 Celebs That Dyed Their Hair For A Role



Helen Sloan/HBO/ Courtesy of Everett Collection



In order to play her character on the show, Turner had to dye her hair every week.

Her hair got so bad at one point that she was no longer able to keep dyeing it from blonde to red and vice versa. In an interview with Glamour, Turner spoke about her biggest hair emergency, and it actually had to do with her hair while on the show.

“A few years ago, I was trying to go back from red to blonde, and it destroyed my hair to the point that I had to use a wig for Game of Thrones,” she explained. “They wouldn’t let me dye it back red, or my hair would’ve fallen out.”