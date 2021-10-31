20 Celebs That Dyed Their Hair For A Role

Suddenly feeling the urge to dye my hair!
But for actors, it’s almost a part of the job to have a new hairstyle with every role they choose. Sometimes those new do’s can include making the biggest (sometimes most damaging) changes to your hair, but they are committed nevertheless.
So here are 20 actors that went above and beyond for their role and dyed their hair colors that are completely different from their natural hair:
1.
For her role as Cat Valentine on the four seasons of Victorious, Ariana Grande dyed her hair bright red every other week.
In real life, Ariana Grande actually has dark brown hair.
2.
For his role as Archie Andrews on Riverdale, KJ Apa had his hair dyed burnt orange/red.
This is what he looks like with his natural brunette hair color
3.
Originally, Sophie Turner dyed her hair gingery-orange for her character Sansa Stark on Game of Thrones before she switched to wearing wigs.
This is what she looks like with her natural blonde hair color.
4.
For the Hunger Games trilogy, Jennifer Lawrence dyed her hair brown/black to really capture her character, Katniss Everdeen.
Here she is sporting her natural hair color, which is blonde.
5.
For her character Daenerys Targaryen in Game of Thrones, Emilia Clarke had to wear a completely different hair color than her natural one.
Clarke’s hair IRL is actually brunette.
6.
For the first season of 13 Reasons Why, Miles Heizer had his hair completely bleached.
His natural hair color is dark brown/brunette.
7.
Cole Sprouse has rocked several hair colors throughout his career, but currently, he’s most known for sporting his dark hair on Riverdale as Jughead.
Longtime Sprouse fans will know that Cole’s natural hair color is sandy blonde.
8.
Evan Peters is well known for dyeing his hair all sorts of colors, especially for his roles on American Horror Story.
While we’ve seen him rock several different colors, his natural hair color is brunette.
9.
Everyone knows Ashley Tisdale as the blonde beauty she portrayed in Suite Life of Zack and Cody and the High School Musical franchise, but she actually dyed her hair for both roles.
This is what she looks like with her natural brunette hair color.
10.
One of Debby Ryan’s most famous roles was playing Jessie on Disney Channel’s Jessie, where she dyed her hair orange.
This is what she looks like with her natural blonde hair color
11.
For Ross’s role on Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, he had to dye his hair dark brown to get into character.
His actual hair color is blonde, which he’s also worn for other roles such as Austin on Disney Channel’s Austin and Ally.
12.
Josh Hutcherson is most known for his role as blonde-haired Peeta in The Hunger Games series.
But his natural hair color is actually brunette.
13.
Leighton Meester dyed her hair brunette for Gossip Girl because Blake Lively was already their “blonde girl.”
This is what she looks like with her natural blonde hair color.
14.
Tom Felton is most known for his role as Draco in the Harry Potter franchise, where he has platinum blonde hair.
However, his hair in real life is a much different color and leans more on the darker side.
15.
You might remember James Marsters rocking platinum blonde hair for his role as Spike on Buffy the Vampire Slayer, but his natural hair color is much different than what we’re used to.
Marsters’ natural hair color is actually dark brown/brunette.
16.
Tom Hiddleston is most known for playing Loki in the MCU, where he has black hair, but this color is much different than his natural color.
Tom Hiddleston’s hair is naturally much blonder than what he’s known for onscreen.
17.
For Jared Leto’s role in Suicide Squad, where he played The Joker, he went through a complete transformation.
This is what he looks like with his natural brunette hair color.
18.
Sofia Vergara is widely known for her role on Modern Family, where she sports long brown hair, but she actually dyed it this color.
Believe it or not, Sofia Vergara’s natural hair color is blonde.
19.
Zooey Deschanel is mainly known for rocking her brunette hair like on New Girl, but it’s actually not her natural hair color.
This is what she looks like with her natural blonde hair color.
20.
And finally, Dakota Johnson is well known for rocking her brunette hair like her character Anastasia in the Fifty Shades trilogy, but it’s much different than her natural color.
While she’s most known for her brunette hair, Dakota Johnson is a natural blonde.
Did any of these natural hair color reveals surprise you? Or did you already know these beauty secrets? Let me know in the comments below!
