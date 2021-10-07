20 Celebrity Couples With Matching Tattoos That Broke Up

Amber Rose was left with a portrait of Wiz Khalifa on her body after their divorce.
2.
Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson got many tattoos for each other during their five-month relationship, but both opted for cover-ups after their breakup.
3.
Khloé Kardashian and Lamar Odom had each other’s initials tattooed on their hands, but they divorced in 2016.
4.
Rihanna and Drake had matching camouflage sharks inked during their alleged and brief romance in 2016.
5.
Amber Rose had a portrait of her husband, Wiz Khalifa, tattooed on the back of her arm, but the couple split in 2014.
6.
Tyga had “Kylie” tattooed on his arm and Kylie Jenner had the letter “t” tattooed to her ankle before they broke up in 2015.
7.
Jhené Aiko had Big Sean’s face tatted on the back of her arm and got the tattoo covered in 2018, and the couple officially split in 2019. However, the pair seemingly reconciled later that year.
8.
After they got divorced in 2003, Angelina Jolie covered up her Billy Bob Thornton tattoo with the geographical coordinates of all her children’s birthplaces.
9.
Iggy Azalea had “LIVE, LOVE, A$AP” tatted on her fingers for her boyfriend A$AP Rocky. When they broke up in 2012, Azalea crossed out the name “A$AP” before eventually removing the tattoo altogether.
10.
Johnny Depp famously changed his “Winona Forever” tattoo to say “Wino Forever” after the couple ended their engagement in 1993.
11.
Marc Anthony had “Jennifer” tattooed on his wrist during his marriage to Jennifer Lopez, but he had the ink covered after they divorced in 2011.
12.
Miley Cyrus and Cody Simpson got matching tattoos in honor of Simpson’s book, Prince Neptune, but broke up five months later.
13.
Nick Cannon got a massive back tattoo reading “Mariah” in homage to Mariah Carey before the couple finalized their divorce in 2016.
14.
Adrienne Bailon and Rob Kardashian had their names permanently inked on each other’s bodies during their two-year-long relationship, but the tattoos have since been removed.
15.
Ariel Winter and Levi Meaden got matching peanut butter and cheese (?) finger tattoos, but they ended their three-year relationship in 2019.
16.
Christina Milian had the words, “Love hard…TNT” inked to her inner arm, which was speculated to stand for Tina and Tunechi, aka her and Lil Wayne’s nicknames. The couple broke up in 2015.
17.
Heidi Klum had a stylized version of her husband Seal’s name tattooed on her forearm before they divorced in 2012.
18.
Eva Longoria had Tony Parker’s basketball number tattooed on the back of her neck before the couple split in 2010.
19.
Denise Richards covered up her “Charlie” ankle tattoo with a fairy after separating from Charlie Sheen in 2005.
20.
And Kat Von D posted about removing her tattoo of her ex-fiancé Jesse James’ young face after their split in 2011.
